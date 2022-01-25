K-Pop Boy Group SHINee Minho's Version of "AI Guide" Will Guide Gwanghwamun Tourism, Using DeepBrain AI's AI Human Technology

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepBrain AI applied AI human technology to "Gwanghwa-in", a newly created Gwanghwamun Era project in Gwanghwamun, Seoul, and recreated K-Pop group SHINee's Minho as an "AI guide". This AI version of SHINee Minho is capable of delivering accurate information through AI Human solution that allows real-time conversation. It will provide information on palaces, cultural heritages, tourist attractions and many more including today's weather.



Image of K-Pop group SHINee Minho as an “AI guide” delivered to "Gwanghwa-in" a newly created Gwanghwamun Era project in Gwanghwamun, Seoul, Korea.

Gwanghwa-In is one of eight projects in the Gwanghwa Era project promoted by the Korea Creative Content Agency through the combination of cultural and tourism content and 5G realistic technology, and DeepBrain AI participated in developing AI guides that can be found in Gwanghwa-In.

DeepBrain AI's AI technology is a solution that creates AI humans capable of real-time two-way communication and provides complete non-face-to-face services in various fields, eliminating time and space constraints in service use, and reducing labor costs.

The AI guide introduced consists of four models including SHINee Minho, serviced in Korean, English, Japanese, and Chinese. The models use core technologies that combine DeepBrain AI's speech, video synthesis, natural language processing, and voice recognition. For this project DeepBrain AI especially focuses on developing maximum database by utilizing the latest information provided by the Cultural Heritage Administration in developing AI guides and accurately providing the information needed for tourists by learning various dialogue scenarios.

The AI guide serves to provide information on major tourist attractions and cultural heritages in Seoul and travel information such as restaurants and cafes in Gwanghwamun to domestic and foreign tourists who visit the center. First, when the user approaches the AI guide, it automatically switches to the language selection screen, and begins introduction by the welcome greeting of the AI guide.

