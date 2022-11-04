K-POP DIVA Ailee Holds Multiverse XR concert : COLORS to Celebrate 10th Anniversary with her Fans

Ailee, the undisputed K-Pop queen, will eventually present an XR concert, showcasing the opportunity to experience Ailee's music using cutting-edge augmented reality techniques.

Ailee, the uncontested queen of K-Pop, will soon provide her fans with an augmented reality experience that they will be unable to resist. Ailee's amazing voice and engaging personality have captured people from all over the globe. Now, she is combining AR and VR technology to provide fans with an unprecedented chance to experience her music.

12 Colors Project

As a result of an environmental calamity, Aileeans are on a quest to assist Ailee in restoring the fading colours of the destroyed cosmos's terrain.

If each mission is successful, twelve unique lights and colors signifying twelve XR stages would be shown. In addition, Aileeans with a Digital ID Card may participate in the concert's pre-production.

With her XR Concert Tour quickly coming, she is offering 20 fortunate fans who join up for this event on November 11 the opportunity to win VIP Concert Passes. The campaign will run from now through November 11th. Important: Winners will be selected at random from among all qualifying submissions submitted throughout the contest time!

About K-POP Queen Ailee

Ailee is a South Korean-American singer-songwriter born on May 30, 1989. Before her big launch on February 9, 2012, she was already demonstrating her artistic talent. On February 9, 2012, they officially released their R&B digital single which is still considered to be Ailee's most iconic single, Heaven. Using Extended reality technology, fans will be able to embark on a series of adventures that are both interactive and immersive.

For Aileeans to better connect with the virtual model, Ailee is presenting her online performance as a metaverse. The concert features American-Korean sensation Ailee leading the way to a spectacular virtual performance. We give guests an all-encompassing VR experience that merges VR with XR technology.

The XR technology employed in this performance creates a livelier and more diverse visual screen set up to give the impression that event supporters are actually seated in the front row of the venue. Augmented, virtual, and mixed realities, as well as multiple varieties thereof, are used to form XR. Rewards are offered to pledgers, the larger the amount pledged the greater the incentive.

K-pop is a genre of music that has taken over the world by storm, and Ailee is one of the most iconic stars in this genre. With her XR Concert Tour fast approaching, she’s giving 20 lucky fans who sign up for this event a chance to win VIP Concert Passes on November 11th. The campaign starts today and will end on November 11th. It's important to note that winners will be drawn at random among all eligible entries received during the contest period!

Concert Detail:

This performance will take place on November 12 at 9:00 PM (KST), and tickets are available at Interpark and Lakus.

For more details and ticket event visit: https://ailee.k-popavenue.com

Contact Info:

