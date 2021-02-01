K11 and New World Development receive four awards at the esteemed MIPIM Asia Awards 2020

HONG KONG, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K11 Group is proud to announce that K11 MUSEA, K11 ATELIER King's Road and New World Development's Victoria Dockside have won four accolades from the leading regional property awards MIPIM Asia Awards 2020, also known as the "Oscars of the Asian real estate world".

K11 MUSEA won the Gold Award for Best Retail Development and K11 ATELIER King's Road bagged two awards – Gold for Best Green Development and Silver for Best Office Development. New World Development's Victoria Dockside was also awarded Silver for Best Mix-used Development.

Adrian Cheng, Founder of K11 said, "I am delighted that our iconic destinations have received such prestigious international recognition. These awards are an affirmation of our drive to curate unique, innovative and inspirational experiences that create shared value for our customers, tenants and the wider community.

"Sustainability will define the future of the real estate sector, and I have never been more determined that K11 and New World Development will lead the industry in green building design and development, and to achieve our Sustainability Vision 2030 by cutting our carbon emission intensity by 50%," added Cheng.

Since 2007, the MIPIM Asia Awards have been honouring excellence and innovation among the most outstanding and accomplished projects in the property industry across Asia Pacific. Together with New World Development, K11 won four awards, becoming the most decorated team among 110 project award entries from over ten countries and regions.

For award details and rankings, please visit:

https://awards.mipim-asia.com/mipimasiaawards2020/en/page/ranked-winners



About K11 Group

K11 Group was founded in 2008 by renowned entrepreneur Adrian Cheng. The unique concept brand combines art and commerce in commercial and residential real estate, and a growing portfolio of brands across different sectors in Greater China and around the world.

A destination 10 years in the making, K11 MUSEA, K11 Group's most ambitious Cultural-Retail development, opened its doors in August 2019. Reinvigorating Hong Kong's waterfront, Cheng's vision is to make K11 MUSEA the Silicon Valley of Culture that will facilitate a broader discussion on the interconnectedness of creativity, culture and innovation.

In addition to its flagship K11 Art Malls, K11 Group also operates K11 ATELIER, a network of office buildings for the next-generation workforce; luxury residences for worldly travelers K11 ARTUS; open education platform K11 KULTURE ACADEMY; consulting and market research institution K11 Future Taskforce; K11 Art Foundation, China's first not-for-profit to incubate Chinese artists and curators; K11 Craft & Guild Foundation, a foundation that is dedicated to preserving traditional Chinese crafts and bringing them into the future.

K11 Group is based in Hong Kong and has operations in Greater China, as well as investments in Europe and the US.

Through K11 Group, Cheng's stated aim is to enrich the new consumer's daily life through the power of creativity, culture and innovation. This work will create a new global identity for Chinese millennials as well as cultivate opportunities for communities to thrive, connect, work and shop. By 2025, K11 Group will have gained a footprint of 38 projects (total GFA 2.824 million s.q.m) in ten cities across Greater China. K11 was honoured by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies in 2019 for its disruptive retail model.

About K11 MUSEA

Hong Kong's Silicon Valley of Culture, K11 MUSEA, is the latest cultural-retail destination in Victoria Dockside located on the harbourfront of Tsim Sha Tsui. Inspired by 'A Muse by the Sea', K11 MUSEA is designed to enrich new consumers' daily lives through the power of creativity, culture and innovation. A destination 10 years in the making, K11 MUSEA opened its doors in August 2019 to usher in a new era of cultural retail which speaks to the growing consumer demand for immersive consumer experiences in art, culture, nature and commerce.

K11 Group was founded by entrepreneur Adrian Cheng in 2008 with a social mission to incubate creative talent and promote cultural dialogue. In creating K11 MUSEA - K11 Group's most ambitious project to date - Cheng's vision is to reinvigorate Hong Kong's waterfront with 100 Creative Powers and make K11 MUSEA the Silicon Valley of Culture that will inspire global millennials, and facilitate a broader discussion on the interconnectedness of creativity, culture and innovation. By 2025, K11 Group will have gained a footprint of 38 projects (total GFA 2.824 million sq. m.) in ten cities across Greater China.

About K11 ATELIER

K11 ATELIER is a network of Grade A offices that introduce the Vertical Creative City concept, transforming the design, purpose and culture of workplaces. It is a workplace for the next-generation workforce, and fosters a community for enterprises, entrepreneurs and disruptors to connect and collide productively. After a presence in Victoria Dockside in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Guangzhou, future plans are underway to bring this innovative workspace concept to Tianjin, Wuhan, Beijing, Ningbo, Shenzhen and Hangzhou over the next few years. K11 ATELIER now comprises over 1.1 million square metre of premium office space across Greater China, continuing to promote an innovative culture and a more sustainable and higher standard of workspaces for all.

Offering over 70 wellness and sustainable building features, from extensive greenery to waste management, K11 ATELIER King's Road is one of the world's first triple platinum green and healthy certified buildings under U.S. LEED, WELL and Hong Kong BEAM Plus.

About Victoria Dockside

In 2019, Mr. Adrian Cheng unveiled Victoria Dockside, a US$ 2.6 billion, 3 million-square-foot global art and design district conceived and created by himself in collaboration with 100 creative powers to reinvigorate Hong Kong's iconic Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront. The development project includes K11 MUSEA, the sublime culture-retail global flagship of K11; K11 ATELIER, office buildings designed for the new culture of work-life integration; K11 ARTUS, a luxury serviced residence; and Rosewood Hong Kong, the ultra-luxury brand's first Hong Kong property. Through Victoria Dockside, Cheng's vision is to build the "Silicon Valley of Culture" in Greater China, injecting culture, art, architecture, design, nature and technology into different forms of commerce, forming a unique culture-commerce ecosystem that conserves traditional art and culture while incubating new ideas and innovation for tomorrow's generation.