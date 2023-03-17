K11 Group’s Flagship K11 MUSEA Ushers in a New Era of Cultural Commerce at the Iconic Global Landmark Victoria Dockside

10 years in the making with 100 creative powers, anchored by the museum-retail pioneer – K11 MUSEA.

K11 Group is ushering in a bold new era of cultural commerce offering unparalleled art, culture, retail, leisure, hospitality and work experiences centred around its Victoria Dockside.

K11 Group, the pioneering concept brand uniquely combining culture and commerce, is ushering in a bold new era of cultural commerce offering unparalleled art, culture, retail, leisure, hospitality and work experiences centred around its groundbreaking project at the Tsim Sha Tsui promenade - Victoria Dockside. As one of the newest mega projects in Hong Kong, the US$2.6 billion, 3 million-square-foot mixed-use district has transformed the Victoria Harbourfront into a sought-after destination for both locals and international visitors, marking a turning point in Hong Kong's cultural and tourism development.

An architectural marvel 10 years in the making traversing three generations, the masterplan that brought the grand vision of Victoria Dockside to fruition was spearheaded by Adrian Cheng, K11 Group Founder and Chairman, in collaboration with 100 Creative Powers across the globe. Acclaimed architects and designers such as Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF), James Corner Field Operations (JCFO), and local design firms LAAB and OMA have contributed to this shining testament to K11 Group's aspiration to become a global enterprise that pioneers cultural commerce and champions the soft power of contemporary Chinese culture. This revolutionary art and design district seamlessly blends culture, creativity, and innovation changing the way people interact with art and culture.

Creating unique experiences through the power of innovation, culture and creativity

Victoria Dockside’s rich portfolio of offerings leads visitors on “a journey of imagination” that immerses them in a uniquely dynamic experience catering to their every need:

· At its heart is K11 MUSEA, Hong Kong’s “Silicon Valley of Culture”, a revolutionary cultural-retail destination that transcends traditional shopping malls with its avant-garde design fused with a year-round celebration of arts and culture.

· Work productivity is optimised at K11 ATELIER, the first-ever office building to pioneer the “Vertical Creative City” Concept that transforms the design, purpose and culture of workplaces.

· K11 ARTUS, Asia’s first luxury residences with a social mission to preserve and promote fast-disappearing Chinese artisanship, redefines the ultra-luxury residential experience with the pioneer “Artisanal Home” concept, that is infused with marvellous design and a world-class art collection.

· The sophisticated and modern urban sanctuary Rosewood Hong Kong offers gastronomic journeys, exceptional service, wellness experiences and breathtaking views; along the seaside, the revitalised Avenue of the Stars celebrates Hong Kong’s film industry as a popular hot spot that adds glitz and glamour to the district.

True to its core values, Victoria Dockside has been at the forefront of incubating the local cultural scene by hosting a top-notch rotation of art events, collaborations and workshops throughout the year. Just to name a few:

· K11 Art Karnival, the Group’s annual flagship programme, is on its third run in March this year since 2021. The highlight of this year is “City As Studio”, China’s first major exhibition of graffiti and street art, Curated by Jeffrey Deitch. The event will be extended to 7 K11 sites in 6 mainland cities.

· Asia's Met Gala “K11 Night”, one of the most prestigious fashion and cultural events in Hong Kong, returned for the second year to Victoria Dockside last December. Together with the K11 MUSEA’s annual couture exhibition "The Love of Couture: Artisanship in Fashion Beyond Time" held last year in collaboration with London’s Victoria and Albert (the “V&A”) Museum and co-chaired by internationally acclaimed Production Designer William Chang Suk Ping, Victoria Dockside became the focus of the City.

· Hong Kong’s first large-scale NFT art showcase “METAVISION” in 2022 upholds its commitment to promoting and preserving art and culture. It was Hong Kong’s most diverse NFT exhibition to date featuring a curation of the most iconic and coveted NFT creations.

Over 150 prestigious awards and international recognition

Attesting to its world-class standards, Victoria Dockside has received over 150 prestigious awards and accolades as well as international recognition for its architecture, services, art and design, hospitality, marketing, sustainability excellence and more since its opening in 2019. Among the notable accolades it has garnered in recent years are the MIPIM Asia Awards 2020 Best Mixed-Use Development (known as the “Oscars of the Asian real estate world”); RICS Awards 2021 Property Management Team of the Year; RICS Awards 2020 Sustainability Achievement of the Year and Retail in Asia Best Retail Experience Awards 2019.

Commenting on the success of Victoria Dockside, Adrian Cheng said, "Victoria Dockside marks a momentous milestone of K11 Group in introducing a new phase of cultural commerce not only in Hong Kong but also globally. The premier destination has continuously made waves by offering an invaluable platform for artists, designers and businesses to unleash their creativity and create one of the most promising neighbourhoods’ for the future."

Hailed as “Asia’s Met Gala”, the prestigious K11 Night is celebrated at Victoria Dockside as one of the top-notch events to incubate the local cultural scene. K11 Night is chaired by Adrian Cheng (right), while in 2022, the internationally acclaimed production designer William Chang Suk Ping (left) was one of the co-chairmen.

About K11 Group

K11 Group is a unique concept brand that combines culture and commerce, sustaining an ecosystem that caters to all walks of life. Founded in 2008 by renowned entrepreneur Adrian Cheng, the Group encourages a deeper look at the interconnectivity between creativity, culture and innovation. Through K11 Group, Cheng aims to enrich the daily lives of next-generation consumers and create a new global identity for Chinese millennials, as well as cultivate opportunities for communities to thrive, connect, work and shop.

K11 Group is based in Hong Kong SAR with operations in Greater China and investments in Europe and the US. By 2026, K11 Group will have gained a footprint of 38 projects (GFA 2.80 million sq m) in 10 cities across Greater China. In addition to its flagship K11 MUSEA, 11 SKIES and K11 Art Malls, the Group operates K11 ATELIER, K11 ARTUS and K11 Select. In addition, it cultivates cultural richness through the Hong Kong non-profit K11 Art Foundation and the K11 Craft & Guild Foundation, alongside educational platforms like K11 KULTURE ACADEMY & K11 Future Taskforce.

