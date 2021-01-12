KADDRA, Singapore's leading mobile commerce technology is now integrated with Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) to provide SMEs with a full digital solution

SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaddra Pte Ltd ("Kaddra" or "Company") today announced that it has finalised its first phase of integration with leading web eCommerce solution, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), in a strategic move to offer the most comprehensive ecommerce ecosystem for SMEs on both mobile app commerce and web based digital stores.

"We have developed the most advanced mobile solution to date, offering native app commerce technology on a subscription model which fits perfectly with the SaaS model of web solutions like Shopify. ECommerce companies have been instrumental in the last 10 months to transform SMEs digitally and we are now looking at 2021, offering a synchronised mobile and web storefront, to help businesses reach the largest number of customers," explained Quentin Chiarugi, Executive Chairman and CEO of Kaddra Pte Ltd.

Kaddra is a Singapore-based technology company providing mobile app commerce and marketing solutions, connecting businesses with their customers through a white label end-to-end platform. Harnessing the power of smartphone technology, Kaddra improves sales processes, marketing reach and customer service at unprecedented levels. This unique subscription base model for native mobile technology is already helping SMEs in more than a dozen industries building the next generation of businesses.

"Our integration will make the sales process seamless and user-friendly. Businesses will be able to use either their Shopify back office or Kaddra back office to run both mobile and web stores simultaneously. Traditional web-based eCommerce has advantages in attracting new customers whereas native mobile app commerce is perfect to keep them close and engaged. Combining the two, will give SMEs the most powerful omni-channel eCommerce ecosystem to date," added Will Beattie, COO & CTO of Kaddra Pte Ltd.

With more than 5 out of 10 people shopping via their phone, mobile app commerce has now overtaken desktop eCommerce. Kaddra and Shopify's integration is an incredible tool for any business to cover both digital sales channels, while increasing sales, widening marketing reach, and improving customer satisfaction and engagement.

Shopify Inc., a Canadian web eCommerce company headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, offers businesses with a suite of services within its eCommerce web based stores. It is reported to represent 20% of the global eCommerce market with over 2 million clients.

With its user-friendly accessibility, Shopify is an ideal partner for Kaddra to integrate with, and give both Shopify and Kaddra clients the opportunity to sell their products on both mobile and desktop seamlessly.

If you wish to learn more about Kaddra and its Shopify integration, email us at info@kaddra.com, chat with us on "Kaddra World" app (AppStore or Google Play Store) or visit our website: www.Kaddra.com