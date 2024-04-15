KAHI Multi Balm: The Latest K-Beauty Trend Revolutionizing Skincare

The virality of this multi-use moisturizing stick speaks to consumers’ current beauty needs – simplicity and effectiveness.

South Korea is at it again, and this time, KAHI Cosmetics is leading the K-Beauty wave with its new skincare hero: KAHI wrinkle bounce multi balm. Dubbed the one-stick wonder, the KAHI multi-balm has taken TikTok by storm for a good reason.

KAHI multi balm presents a nifty multi-use moisturizing stick that is rewriting beauty trends and revolutionizing skincare in the era of natural/no makeup looks. Packed full of skincare goodness, the skincare multitasker boosts hydration throughout the day. In Korea, over 24 million copies of the KAHI multi balm have been sold, making the product so popular that there’s hardly a woman in the land of glass skin who doesn’t know about it.

In an era where trends come and go, South Korea has become known for not just kick-starting beauty trends but also revolutionizing the beauty industry with innovative products. Korean skincare has become the beauty trendsetter on the global stage, especially at a time when consumers crave simplicity and efficiency. KAHI multi balm has become the latest product by a Korean brand to gain virality, leaving people wondering why the single stick has become so popular globally.

KAHI wrinkle Bounce multi balm’s claim to fame was kick-started by actress Kim Go Eun in the K-drama series The King: Eternal Monarch in 2020. The Korean stick became an instant hit with netizens who named it the ‘Kim Go Eun Balm.’ Since its incredible K-drama debut, the easily recognizable petal pink tube has been a recurring fan favorite in many other dramas, which has grown its popularity not just in Korea but across the world.

Following its viral success on TikTok, KAHI multi balm has solidified its status as a beauty essential for modern skincare and beauty routines. With a consistent monthly sale volume of over 20,000 sticks, the multifunctional eye brightener stick has earned the Best Seller Badge on Amazon’s Eye Treatment Balm Category. KAHI Cosmetics is basking in the far-reaching love for its multi balm from customers, beauty enthusiasts, influencers, and, of course, its ambassador, Kim Go Eun. Featured in many skin care tutorials and makeup routines, KAHI multi balm shines bright on and off-screen.

But, K-drama cameos and TikTok virality are not what sets KAHI multi balm apart from all other beauty products flooding stores and social media feeds. The Korean cosmetic product set itself apart right from its inception. In 2020, the KAHI wrinkle bounce multi balm was launched to meet the rising trend of consumers preferring to reduce the number of products they use. Designed to offer simplicity and effectiveness, the KAHI multi balm became a do-it-all stick that can be used anytime, anywhere. There’s also the fact that the multi-balm has gained popularity as the most hardworking beauty product for women. From its varied skincare benefits to its anti-wrinkle properties, this multifunctional balm has become a must-have beauty product that functions as neck cream, eye cream, lip balm, face mist, and makeup base.

Packed in a twist-up tube, the multi balm is easy to apply, making it the ultimate go-to product for quick beauty touch-ups and effortless beauty routines. KAHI multi balm boasts high-performance ingredients like salmon complex and collagen, which improve skin elasticity and revive radiance. Its rich natural fermented oils harvested from Jeju boost youthfulness by penetrating the skin to lock in moisture, which supports recovery from pressure marks and minimizes the appearance of pores and wrinkles. Then, there is its unwavering hydration glow, which lasts up to 48 hours. The balm provides a moisture shield around the eyes, neck, lips, nasolabial folds, forehead, and between the eyebrows.

With its many uses and remarkable benefits, it’s no surprise that the KAHI multi balm is created to be an on-the-go glow balm contained in a sleek stick. Its convenient pink tube makes it the ideal on-the-go companion for easy and effective skincare.

About KAHI Cosmetics:

KAHI Cosmetics is a renowned Korean cosmetics brand dedicated to pushing the boundaries of beauty innovation. Featuring products that redefine skincare routines and empower individuals to embrace their unique skin journeys, KAHI Cosmetics is revolutionizing skincare. The brand emulates Sejong the Great, the King of Chosun Dynasty who created Korean for everyone to learn easily. Likewise, KAHI Cosmetics creates beauty products to make everyone look and feel beautiful easily.

True to its strong name, KAHI, a composite of the first and last Korean alphabets, KAHI Cosmetics has become a Korean cosmetics giant, consistently chosen among the hottest beauty brands in Korea and shaping the K-beauty trend today.



