Kahunas: The Go-To Platform for Coaches and Personal Trainers, Trusted by Over 100,000 Users, Offers Custom Branded Coaching Apps

Revolutionizing the Coaching Industry: Kahunas's Vision for Personalized and Branded Coaching Apps.

With an ever-growing community of over 100,000 dedicated users, Kahunas is redefining the coaching industry. Founded by Mark Fox, a prominent figure in the fitness world, Kahunas.io is an all-in-one coaching platform designed to empower coaches and personal trainers by providing them with the means to create personalized coaching apps available on popular app stores. This innovative platform is built on the principles of community, co-creation, and enhancing the overall coaching experience for both coaches and clients.

Mark, the visionary behind Kahunas, has spent the last decade shaping digital fitness brands and apps into seven-figure successes. As an entrepreneur and a neurodivergent individual, Mark recognized a unique opportunity during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. With gyms temporarily closing their doors, Mark set out to support personal trainers and coaches in delivering exceptional online coaching experiences to their clients. In just two years, Kahunas has attracted over 100,000 users and partnered with 5000 coaches, marking continuous growth month by month.

Mark Fox emphasizes, "I have built Kahunas from nothing, without investment, working with coaches to build the platform around their needs. As a serial entrepreneur who has built multiple seven-figure businesses, my passion is to help coaches scale and stand out."

Kahunas online coaching software empowers coaches to create their own branded coaching apps, complete with unique logos, color schemes, and personalized features, getting 99% of apps live in the apps store within 30 days. This platform facilitates a seamless coaching journey for coaches and clients, enabling them to track their nutrition, workouts, progress, check-ins, and premium content and communicate through voice notes and messages. The primary objective of Kahunas is to help coaches distinguish themselves from the competition and elevate their clients' engagement and overall experience.

Moreover, Kahunas offers coaches a centralized hub for uploading and sharing audio, video, documents, and PDF files. This streamlines client access to essential resources and allows coaches to release content over time, ensuring continuous client engagement strategically. Kahunas aims to simplify the coaching process and enhance the overall experience, minimizing the need to manage multiple systems.

Mark Fox is adamant that Kahunas is not a faceless corporation; the team's commitment to transparency, honesty, and direct collaboration with their users sets them apart. The Kahunas team is dedicated to creating the best coaching platform, and they achieve this by working closely with their users to improve the platform continually.

What Coaches Are Saying About Kahunas:

"Kahunas has transformed the way I connect with my clients. The personal branding and intuitive features have set me apart in the industry."

"As a coach, having all my resources and client interactions in one place has been a game-changer. Kahunas has made coaching more efficient and enjoyable."

"The team at Kahunas is incredibly responsive and dedicated to helping us succeed. It's a refreshing change from other platforms."

Kahunas Online Coaching Platform offers flexible pricing options to cater to various user preferences and needs:

Starter Plan: $49 per month – Includes a Kahunas-branded iOS and Android app, access for up to 50 clients, an exercise library with 1000+ videos, unlimited workouts, unlimited nutrition plans, custom check-in forms, and automation.

Pro Plan: $59 monthly – Expands upon the Starter Plan, offering support for up to 100 clients and a mobility exercise library with 50+ videos.

Business Plan: $99 per month – Encompasses all Pro Plan features, with the benefit of accommodating unlimited clients and supporting up to 10 team members.

Kahunas.io's growth and success are undeniable, and their dedication to supporting coaches and personal trainers speaks to their commitment to revolutionizing the coaching industry. For investors interested in participating in this remarkable journey, Kahunas.io presents an opportunity to join a platform set to redefine the coaching landscape.

