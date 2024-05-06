Kairos launches instant identity verification delivering breakthrough unbiased AI for ID verification and liveness

Kairos today launched a modular AI algorithm suite for digital identity verification that makes it easy for technical and non-technical users to instantly and accurately verify the identity, age, and liveness of their online customers, drivers, riders, and guests around the world.

Kairos’ instant identity verification enables self-serve access to diversity-centric and unbiased AI for face recognition, liveness, and ID document checks via API and manual web interface so anyone can meet KYC requirements, follow age restrictions, deter fraudsters and keep spam and GenAI bot accounts off their platform.



Hon. E. Jay Saunders, Chairman at Kairos said: “Since becoming Chairman, I have witnessed Kairos’ commitment to diversity and inclusivity. Over the years, we have hired a diverse, talented, and global team focused on building unbiased AI that performs accurately for everyone.

"I am confident that our new digital identity verification platform will play a pivotal role in the creation of a digital future where digital identity verification is made available in every corner of the world, allowing anyone (especially the unbanked) to easily open up bank accounts, engage in online commerce, rent property, and start businesses."



With the proliferation of GenAI, Kairos serves traditional KYC use cases and looks to the future in providing a product that helps businesses identify fake users and bot accounts. Kairos’ identity verification platform is not just a tool for ensuring security and compliance, it is a means to foster trust and safety online. Kairos empowers businesses across sectors, including financial services, fintech, online gaming, online dating and more, to grow and innovate while mitigating the risk of fraud and protecting their users.



Built upon a foundation of artificial intelligence, Kairos simplifies the verification process by seamlessly integrating ID document scanning, fraud detection, biometric verification, and liveness checks into a single, streamlined operation. With the ability to process over 4000+ types of ID documents from more than 190 countries and algorithms that have been trained on a diverse, global database collected over the past 10 years, Kairos ensures comprehensive and unbiased accuracy and reliability.



Key Features:



ID Document Verification: Real-time ID scanning and fraud checks, significantly reduce the time and resources required for manual checks.

Biometric Verification: Advanced algorithms ensure that it is the real and rightful owner of the ID document, effectively preventing spoofing and fraud attempts.

Liveness Detection: Validates that a live person is present during information submission to catch spoofing and GenAI photos.



Al Esmail, COO of Kairos said: "Our platform stands out not only for its technological excellence but also for its cost-effectiveness. We are proud to offer a solution that is more affordable than any other on the market, without compromising on quality or performance. This competitive edge is crucial for businesses seeking to enhance their verification processes while managing costs effectively."

About the company: Founded in 2012 and recognized in 2018 as a Gartner Cool Vendor, Kairos is a leading provider of biometric and identity verification solutions with over 1 billion verifications delivered. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Kairos aims to bring trust and safety to digital interactions. With a focus on diversity, innovation, security, and user experience, Kairos is committed to delivering ethical, accessible and best-in-class AI for businesses around the globe. For more information about how Kairos can help your business navigate the complexities of identity verification and bot-detection, visit our website at www.kairos.com.

