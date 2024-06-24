Kaishu Story Debuts at the 30th Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF)

In the App interactive experience area, visitors could use large screens to experience classic audio stories such as Kaishu’s Four Great Classical Novels and Kaishu’s Poetry Collection, feeling the intertwining of traditional culture and fairy-tale elements in the world of Kaishu stories.

On June 19th, the 30th Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF), spanning 5 days, grandly opened at the Beijing National Convention Center. This year's book fair, themed "Deepening Civilization Exchange, Cooperating for a Win-Win Future," attracted 1,600 publishers and cultural institutions from 71 countries and regions, showcasing 220,000 Chinese and international books.As one of the key exhibition areas, the Beijing Pavilion featured a special “Publishing Integration Zone,” displaying outstanding projects selected for the National Annual Integration Excellence, achievements in technological integration, and digital transformation of publications. Highlights included Kaishu Story’s “Promoting Traditional Chinese Culture,” Tiktok Group’s “Recognizing Classics,” and China National Music Network’s “Digital Library of National Music.”

In the children's content sector, leading enterprise Kaishu Story participated for the first time this year.Kaishu Story’s booth, filled with childlike charm and unique style, attracted visitors from all over China.Guests lingered at the booth, playing with story dolls and books, and frequently inquired about related business and product sales channels, making the booth highly popular.

Kaishu Story, established in 2014 by former CCTV host and national reading ambassador Wang Kai, focuses on creating high-quality original children’s content in Chinese.Over the past decade, Kaishu Story has adhered to its mission of “creating quality content to help children grow happily,” producing acclaimed traditional cultural works such as Kaishu’s Four Great Classical Novels, Kaishu’s Poetry Collection, and Kaishu’s Records of History. Additionally, they have created popular original IP stories like The Magical Library, Pocket Detective, and Mai Xiaomi’s 100 Troubles, which have been widely loved by children.

At this exhibition, Kaishu Story highlighted its representative digital publishing integration products and showcased its exploration and achievements in business model innovation, the integration of technology and culture, and the promotion of traditional culture. This brought a new audiovisual experience and rich cultural connotations to the global audience, fully demonstrating the positive development momentum of China’s children’s content industry.

At the exhibition site, Kaishu Story set up an interactive App experience area and an audio hardware and children’s book experience area.

The audio hardware experience area fully showcased the new form of Kaishu Story’s digital publishing integration products—story dolls. These adorable, “story-telling” dolls included various characters like Tang Monk and his disciples, Baoyu and Daiyu from “Dream of the Red Chamber,” Hua Mulan, and Ji Feifei. Guests could pick up a doll, turn on the switch, and could instantly listen to stories.Kaishu Story combine content with character visualizations loved by children in audio stories, bridging the emotional distance between children and story characters through their cartoonish appearance and rich story content tailored for different age groups.This feature attracted many exhibition guests, especially young ones, who eagerly engaged in the experience.

The children’s book area comprehensively covered the reading needs of children aged 3-12, focusing mainly on four categories of book products: traditional culture, popular science, extracurricular reading, and educational games. It also displayed comics, sound books, and other categories of book products. In front of the booth, young visitors were engrossed in the game book Pocket Detective and its accompanying tools for studying reasoning, while parents were holding Kaishu’s Journey to the West and Kaishu Tells History to read to younger children.

It is reported that during the five-day exhibition, the Beijing Pavilion’s activities were rich and diverse. Participating units planned to organize more than 20 events for international publishing colleagues and readers of all ages, including copyright recommendation meetings, guest lectures, and new book launches.

