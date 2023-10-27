Kaiten Zushi Unveils Manhattan Flagship, Sets New Standards in Sushi Dining

Kaiten Zushi, a sushi restaurant chain, has announced the recent opening of its flagship location in the heart of Manhattan.

Kaiten Zushi, a sushi restaurant chain, has announced the recent opening of its flagship location in the heart of Manhattan. This milestone is part of the restaurant's ongoing expansion strategy, with two more locations set to open soon.

After launching its inaugural branch, Kaiten Zushi has also revealed that the two additional locations are currently under construction–one at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey and another in Long Island City (LIC). These expansions highlight Kaiten Zushi's commitment to bringing its innovative sushi concept to a broader audience.

“We're thrilled to introduce our unique dining experience to Manhattan and, soon, to other parts of New York," says Kyung Rim Choi, founder of Kaiten Zushi. "Our goal has always been to redefine sushi dining by blending traditional craftsmanship with modern technology."

Since its opening, Kaiten Zushi has attracted thousands of regular customers. Reflecting on the restaurant’s growth, Choi states, "The support from our customers drives our passion. We're dedicated to showcasing our style in sushi cuisine and offering a unique dining experience."

The restaurant’s conveyor belt technology offers diners a contemporary, sanitary, and affordable sushi dining experience. Unlike traditional revolving sushi, Kaiten Zushi’s conveyor belt system provides a more hygienic dining environment where customers can select dishes directly from the belt, ensuring that others haven't touched the sushi.

Among the restaurant's offerings, the "Chef's Selection" platter, featuring daily creations, has become a favorite among customers. Traditional sushi dishes, including salmon and tuna nigiri and signature specialty rolls, are also in high demand.

The Manhattan flagship location is now open to the public for those interested in experiencing Kaiten Zushi's sushi dining. Reservations are recommended, especially during peak dining hours, to ensure a seamless experience. For more information, visit their website at https://www.kaitenzushiusa.com/.

About Kaiten Zushi

Kaiten Zushi is a sushi restaurant chain that originated with the idea of merging traditional sushi craftsmanship with contemporary technology. Founded by Kyung Rim Choi, the restaurant integrates the conveyor belt sushi dining concept into the United States.

