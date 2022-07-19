YIBIN, China, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the delivery ceremony of the first batch of 300 Italian cars of Kaiyi was successfully held in Yibin, Sichuan. The successful development of the Italian market marks the successful entry of Kaiyi Auto into the European market. This is a new milestone in Kaiyi's internationalization strategy.



KAIYI AUTO entered Europe, a new milestone in international business

The export of Kaiyi to Italy this time is a deep cooperation with the Italian EMC company. This company has 15 years of experience in Chinese brand sales, and has 65 distribution outlets and 26 service outlets in Italy. Kaiyi Auto takes measures according to local conditions, actively cooperates with the EMC to improve product adaptability, and provides the greatest assistance for Italian product certification. According to reports, the first imported model KAIYI X3 Pro will be named WAVE 3 in Italy.

According to Cao Yangtian, deputy general manager of Kaiyi Automobile and executive director of Kaiyi International, 2021 is the first year for Kaiyi to export. The global epidemic and changes in the economic situation have brought about new changes and new patterns in the global auto market. Kaiyi Auto promotes the internationalization strategy in real time and actively builds an international marketing team. At present, Kaiyi Auto has been exported to 20 countries and regions including Africa, the Middle East, South America, Southeast Asia, and Europe. In 2022, Kaiyi Auto's international business will be guided by market demand, from the aspects of brand building, channel development, after-sales service, etc., so that Kaiyi Auto can "go steadily and go far" in the international market. In less than a year, Kaiyi Automobile has successfully exported X3, X3 pro, X3 pro EV, E5 and other models, and the total export volume has exceeded 5,000, becoming an important emerging force in China's automobile export.

Relying on the regional advantages of Yibin, Kaiyi Automobile fully integrates domestic and foreign advantageous resources, through various overseas export models such as complete vehicles, SKD, CKD, etc., starting from market demand, and conducting new product research and development with Internet thinking. Let the global consumers feel the charm of Yibin's intelligent manufacturing and China's intelligent manufacturing.

In the future, Kaiyi Auto will surely become another shining "business card" of Yibin and China's intelligent manufacturing in the global market. Inject fresh energy into the global auto market.