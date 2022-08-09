KAMIND IT on List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Oregon & Southwest Washington

—

The local company, KAMIND, was listed #59 on the list. This is the 2nd year in a row that the company has been on the list.

“We are honored to be included with other distinguished local companies in this well recognized list.” said Matt Katzer, CEO at KAMIND. “We couldn’t have achieved this level on the list without the hard work and dedication of our team or the support of our vendors and clients. We owe everything to them”.

About Us: Founded in 2009, KAMIND is a leading Microsoft Gold Partner focusing on Microsoft licensing and Cybersecurity. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to enable clients to drive innovation to their customers in a secure environment.

