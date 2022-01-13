Kamloops BC Vehicle Repair Price Comparisons – Local Mechanic Website Launched

Auto Fix Buddy, a price comparison website for automotive repairs, has announced the launch of services in Kamloops, Victoria, Red Deer, and surrounding areas of Western Canada.

The recent expansion comes in response to the growing popularity of the platform. Users in those areas have access to all the regular features, such as localization, filters, and comparative pricing. Local automotive repair centers can also now be listed on the service.

The platform was designed with a dual purpose. Vehicle owners in the region now have a more convenient tool for finding an appropriate mechanic, while small businesses in British Columbia have access to a digital marketing service that can save them significant time and effort.

With the prevalence of price comparison websites, it’s somewhat surprising that Canada and the USA have not had such a tool for vehicle repairs in the past. Auto Fix Buddy now fills that gap, and the rapid expansion of the platform suggests that it is long overdue.

Convenience is one of the primary design goals of the website. Users in Kamloops or surrounding cities can enter the make and model of their vehicle, and localization technology will recognize where they are and provide a list of repair centers nearby.

Those who have a more specific requirement can also apply filters to their search. Some of the categories include heating and air conditioning, diagnosis and testing, power trains and engines, electrical systems, and more.

Repair centers and vehicle dealerships in the area are also set to benefit from the platform’s local rollout. While most businesses recognize the importance of online marketing in the digital age, it can often be a time-consuming and expensive exercise. The website aims to remove many of these hurdles, allowing local providers to focus on their core activity.

Founded in 2020, the platform was designed to connect vehicle owners and mechanics using modern technology. It has since grown to encompass over 20,000 repair centers throughout Canada and the USA. The latest expansion is a testament to the demand for such a service.

One user of Auto Fix Buddy stated: “They are unique and the only marketplace serving North America that lets users compare repair prices from nearby garages. It helped me save a lot of money.”

