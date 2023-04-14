Kandima Maldives, the game-changing MICE (desti)nation!

Experience #AnythingButOrdinary meetings, conferences, incentives and events at picture-perfect locations in and around the island paradise when taking an oh-so Kool break away from city life!

Whether you seek corporate incentive trip, conference meets or simply a quality break to travel together as a team, it is the perfect time of the year to make that eskape to Kandima Maldives. An exciting mix of active lifestyle group experiences, entertainment seven days a week, excellent meeting and leisure facilities and much more await you at this tropikal island destination in the Maldives!

With visitors from across the world, Kandima is the ideal island (desti)nation offering amazingly warm hospitality, seriously stylish accommodation options, flexible meeting spaces, great choices of cuisines and fun-packed activities that redefine traveller’s expectations. The island resort is set along 3 kilometres of beachfront and unbounded, wide-open spaces to make room for endless possibilities and oh-so fun activities to energise your team! So, look no further and prepare to immerse yourself into the turquoise Maldivian waters at the game-changing lifestyle resort which provides an indulgent getaway for discerning business travellers. #MyKindOfPlace

The Island (Desti)nation: Situated in Dhaalu atoll, one of the most pristine regions of the country, Kandima is a short 35-min scenic flight journey from Velana International Airport in Male via seaplane, followed by a 20-minute speedboat ride from Dhaalu Atoll airport. The 3 km-long island boasts 264 stylishly designed studios and villas, ten extraordinary dining venues and a variety of fun-packed activities for guests of every age and type. Not to mention its incredibly large natural lagoon and lush tropical island surroundings, which itself provide countless discoveries. The island resort is also available for island buyout bookings that cater up to 700 guests!

Most Upbeat Stay: With eight refreshingly different accommodation categories, Kandima features a range of ideal stay options as per requirement. From the kool and affordable Sky and Beach

Studios to the Sunset Aqua Pool Suites, all accommodation types are spacious, stylish, comfortable and smart. All the accommodation categories including the island resort’s entry-level Sky and Beach Studios can comfortably accommodate up to four adults. For those seeking additional space, there are eight 2-Bedroom Family Sky Suites connected by a lounge area accommodating up to 4 adults plus 4 children or 6 adults per suite.

Smart Holiday Experience: Kandima offers smart holiday experiences with tech-savvy room fittings, 24/7 service and enough space to turn any spot into a workstation. The island resort’s mobile app called the K’ App allows guests to check-in and check-out contactless, view the itinerary and information about the island resort facilities, book restaurants and much more. Guests can stay in touch and live chat with the K’Krew at any time! Kandima also launched the destination’s first ever fully immersive virtual platform called D.I.V.E (Digitally Immersive Virtual Experiences), where The K’Krew can offer interactive digital visits and guided group tours for event planners and corporates to explore the accommodation options and facilities across the island in 360° views, ask questions and get feedback on the spot.

Here For Business: The K’Krew can customise any itinerary, from small parties to large team building activities and fashionable gala dinners or events. At Kandima, you will have everything you need from digital screens, internet access/WiFi and state-of-the- art A/V equipment, projectors, sound systems, digital players, LCD TVs, flip charts, stationeries and world class F&B offerings and all that with a stunning view as all meeting spaces on island feature natural light with a dedicated event and catering team to make sure you have everything you need.

Various Event Locations: From corporate conferences, incentives and meetings, the variety of event locations at Kandima allows you to customise each venue to reflect your unique style and event theme. For instance, the movable marquee setup is a great option for larger groups, with a maximum capacity of 120 people while Azure offers a combination of indoor and outdoor seating with a capacity of up to 40 guests. Forbidden Bar is great for an evening gathering with drinks and music for up to 30 guests. For bigger events, the Ken’s Cove Private Island is just five minutes from the island resort and can accommodate up to 500 guests. Situated at the tip of the island, Kakuni Point and Coconut Grove are also popular outdoor venues. In total, there are a whopping 15 choices on the island altogether catering to up to a maximum of 700 guests.

Going Beyond MICE with Team Bonding Activities: Professionalism meets adventure as Kandima offers a range of leisure and wellness activities for groups. This includes great team bonding activities such as beach games, art sessions, group diving, and water sports. Here are a few activities which you may partake amongst other specially curated activities:

· The water sports centre Aquaholics has the capacity to cater to large groups with fun activities like Turtle Quest, Big Game Fishing, Sunset Cruise, Fun Rides, Kayaking and much more.

· A perfect 3-km long island to hold team treasure hunts or just bond over art at the KULA Art Studio, where group sessions are offered, and guests can learn painting with a Maldivian resident artist in front of the amazing view of a natural lake.

· Get active with group sessions at BURN Fitness Centre and relax at the esKape spa.

· Arrange a team picnic, have matches at the world-class football field, volleyball or tennis court.

Liveliest Island in the Maldives: Kandima is a vibrant and happening island where boredom simply does not exist. There is something for everyone here, including a total of ten world-class restaurants and bars with a vibrant atmosphere, one of the longest pools in the Maldives, and a variety of facilities. The island resort is a trendsetter in entertainment, with a full database of international artists; musicians; performing artists, world-class DJs and more, along with Kandima’s amazing in-house band. There are 25 locations on the island where they can host entertainment events. With the Kandima entertainment team and state-of-the-art facilities, you can throw amazing events and parties for small to large groups, that are anything but ordinary.

Your Safety, Our Priority: Kandima has optimal safety measures in place and the staff takes all the necessary precautions, PCR test facilities and temperature checks are available on call. Kandima’s Medical Klinic has state-of-the-art technology and medical equipment available for guests 24x7. There are 3 doctors on the island, along with a dentist and a diving safety officer. The island resort’s safety programme K’OnGuard is run by an internationally trained health and safety manager. Additional procedures cover the safety and wellbeing requirements across all points of contact, including transfers, public areas, restaurants and kitchens, bars, rooms, activities, the spa and fitness centre, and all back of house operations.

About Us: This game-changing resort is an affordable lifestyle destination. Kandima is smart, playful, rooted, and responsible. This 3-kilometre resort is a place with an authentic Maldivian soul. It is all about genuine hospitality with a human touch and innovative solutions that make use of the latest technology. Kandima is part of the hospitality group Pulse Hotels & Resorts, and caters for guests of all ages: families, couples, groups of friends and honeymooners. Whether you seek relaxation, both aquatic and island adventures, wellbeing, fitness or just family time, this 264-room beach resort has something for everybody. With one of the longest outdoor pools in the Maldives, football pitch, tennis, and volleyball courts, Aquaholics water sports and dive center, Kula art studio and many more, there is plenty to keep everyone occupied.

Contact Info:

Name: Pratyush Mohapatra

Email: Send Email

Organization: Kandima Maldives

Address: Kandima Maldives, Dhaalu Atoll

Phone: +9607968828

Website: http://www.kandima.com



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6XTJV-eX1eE&t=1s

Release ID: 89094408

