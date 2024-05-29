Kansas City Garage Floor Epoxy Coating Installation, Expert Service Announced

Kansas City flooring contractor Gateway Custom Coatings (913-354-6028) has announced new flake-infused concrete floor coating installation services for garages.

Homeowners can now upgrade their garage spaces with Gateway Custom Coatings’ flake-infused epoxy flooring known for its durability, slip-resistance, aesthetic appeal, and easy maintenance.

More details can be found at https://gatewayepoxy.com/garage-floor-coatings/

From light-reflective colors that make garages appear brighter and more spacious, to darker shades that excel at hiding dirt, oil, and other stains, the company offers unlimited color choices for customers to create their desired custom epoxy flooring blend.

Gateway Custom Coatings’ garage floor coatings are installed utilizing a meticulous 6-step process to ensure resistance against peeling, flaking, and yellowing.

The contractor starts with preparation through diamond grinding, surface repair, and smoothing to create a clean and even surface for optimal adhesion.

After a primer is applied, a thick 100% solids epoxy layer is laid down which the company says is even thicker and harder than polyurea coatings. Once the color flakes are broadcast onto the epoxy-coated surface and the design is perfected, an industrial-grade polyaspartic clear topcoat is applied for UV and abrasion resistance.

Alongside garages, Gateway Custom Coatings’ epoxy flooring can be applied to basements and commercial and industrial floors as they can withstand heavy traffic and machinery weight and offer impressive chemical resistance.

To envision how different floor coatings would look in their space, customers can use the website’s live epoxy floor coating visualizer tool. This interactive interface allows them to upload a photo of their room or choose from a gallery of sample scenes and apply base colors and flake types from the catalog to see how they would look in real-life settings.

Customers can contact the company by phone or online for a consultation. The team works with them to evaluate their flooring needs and offers multiple suitable options to help them decide on the best fit.

“Gateway Custom Coatings did a fabulous job on our garage floor,” said a satisfied customer. “The crew was friendly, fast, and efficient. The project was finished on time and with care shown for our home.”

Interested parties can find more information about the garage floor epoxy installation services at Gateway Custom Coatings.

