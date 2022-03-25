TAIPEI, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Smart City Summit and Expo (SCSE) was held in Taipei and Kaohsiung for the first time in a dual-home format. On March 24th, the Kaohsiung Smart City Summit and Expo held its opening ceremony at the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center. Up to 150 exhibitors and ambassadors from 20 countries participated in the grand event.



Kaohsiung City to explore new business opportunities with Smart applications

Charles Lin, the Deputy Mayor of Kaohsiung City Government, as the organizer, welcomed the distinguished guests who came to the exhibition and the exhibition. He said that Kaohsiung actively striving for the Smart City Summit and Expo to be held in Kaohsiung so that the world can see Kaohsiung's "citizen-centered", "industry-oriented as the main axis", and "international export as the market". The city achieved the effect of actual business opportunities diffusion, and the ambition to flourish the Smart City.

Deputy Mayor Charles Lin pointed out that in terms of industry, the S-shaped high-tech industrial corridor extending from Nanke to Linyuan, and the 5G AIoT Innovation Park in the Asia New Bay Area with an investment of 11 billion NTD in five years. The industrial clusters such as Smart City, 5G AIoT, and semiconductor materials have been formed one after another; The energy-rich Gangshan Road Bamboo Extension Line started construction in early January, and the Linyuan Line is also poised to take off, actively implementing Kaohsiung City Mayor Chen Chi-Mai's "Priority on Industrial Transformation", "Priority on Employment Opportunities", "Priority on Solving Air Pollution", and "Priority on Transportation Construction".

The Kaohsiung Pavilion exhibited nearly 60 smart applications from 19 bureaus, including smart agriculture and smart healthcare that won the Innovative Application Award this year. One is the Agriculture Bureau of Kaohsiung City Government's "Agri-data platform", which integrates various agricultural big data and more than 56 agricultural products, including weather trends, crop disaster prevention warnings, and information on production and sales of vegetables and fruits to assist farmers in decision-making; and Kaohsiung municipal Hsiao- Kang hospital integrates the AI deep learning model of X-ray pneumonia image features can identify the covid-19 infection result in just 3 minutes. In this exhibition, Kaohsiung's medical center and public and private hospitals jointly formed a smart medical area, each of which displayed their own specialties and solutions. For foreign manufacturers who cannot come to Taiwan to participate due to the pandemic, the Kaohsiung City Government has also opened an online exhibition platform. With the city image of Metaverse, users can participate in Kaohsiung's smart construction during the visit, just like a miniature version of Metaverse Kaohsiung.

There are many unique smart applications in Kaohsiung. For example, the first ground-penetrating LiDAR vehicle in Taiwan uses LiDAR detection vehicles to detect the damage of large sewage pipelines, water conservancy tanks and other sewer systems, which can reduce the hollowing out of roads after new paving. Another example is the first set of "5G Instant Portal" in Taiwan, which realizes "co-performance in different places". Using a 4K live-action holographic imaging system, the speakers at the exhibition site are instantly projected to the remote audience, and the characters are presented in a three-dimensional and delicate manner.