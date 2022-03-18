KAORI immersion cooling technologies pave the way for carbon neutral data centers

KAORI's Immersion Cooling Technology Forum discussed how data centers can respond to rising data storage demand and hunger for energy while reducing the industry's carbon footprint and heat emissions.

TAIPEI, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cooling systems leader KAORI Heat Treatment Co. Ltd (KAORI) recently held the Immersion Cooling Technology Forum to discuss how data center owners can create paths to carbon neutrality with the increased digitization and migration of services online that is driving demand for data storage – and thus, data centers – across the globe.

The forum brought together five industry experts to share on Data Center Development Trends under Sustainability and Digital Wave; Energy Saving and Carbon Saving Benefits of Immersion Data Centers; The Evolution of Electronic Cooling Technology; The Application of Immersion Cooling of 3M Electronic Liquid in Data Centers; and Server Liquid Cooling Technology Solutions.

Dr. Lin Yuehong of KAORI's Thermal Energy Division, said, "While there is still a long way to go for data centers to achieve carbon neutrality, operators and providers should be taking steps in reducing it at every stage of the supply chain to create meaningful impacts to both carbon emissions and Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE)."

According to the International Energy Agency, global data center electricity use in 2020 was 200-250 TWh, or around 1% of global final electricity demand. The rise in environmental concerns and green data storage from both regulators and clients are now driving data center industry efforts to dissipate heat while reducing water and power consumption, and ensuring drives continue to function at peak efficiency.

"An ideal PUE ratio would be 1.0, meaning 100% of the energy delivered to a data center is used for computing. However, data centers require cooling systems, lighting and other overheads that consume some of this energy. As such, a conventional data center will always record a PUE ratio over 1.0," he added.

Instead of relying on air conditioners to dissipate heat, immersion servers are immersed in a specific insulating cooling liquid. Research has shown that heat transfer efficiency of immersion cooling systems is 100 times higher than air-conditioning, with immersion cooling resulting in 70% energy savings and total power savings of nearly 30%.

At the forum, Dr. Lin Yuqi from Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) shared results for KAORI immersion cooling technologies deployed at ITRI's hyper-scale data center, which has been operating around the clock since 2018.

Besides reporting zero failures, ITRI's data center is averaging an annual PUE of 1.07 – meaning 7% of energy usage is used for cooling – a marked improvement over typical data center PUEs that range between 1.50 and 2.00.

As a long-time player in electronic cooling technologies, KAORI has constantly responded to evolving customer needs and emerging problems by improving the quality of its components and closely liaising with trusted vendors while fulfilling policy and regulation requirements.

The Taipei-based innovator has since expanded its suite of solutions from HVAC in 1994 to hydrogen power in 2008, and immersion cooling from 2017 onwards. KAORI's revolutionary immersion cooling technologies use 3M cooling electronic liquid, a game changer in reducing data centers' carbon footprints.

Dr. Lin further said, "KAORI's data-backed R&D has proven that immersion cooling is one of the most efficient ways to reduce data centers' power consumption for air-conditioning while also optimizing total cost of ownership."

Today, KAORI continuously innovates to cater to 5G base stations, and edge servers in the medical, semiconductors, and automation sectors, helping countless customers solve power limitations, thermal issues, while addressing noise pollution. For more information, contact sales_emd@kaori.com.tw

About KAORI

Established in 1970, KAORI is on a mission to pursue cutting-edge heat treatment technology and manufacture world-class products. In the decades since, KAORI has continuously improved its technologies and product quality, investing in R&D to bring the latest thermal technologies to market.

In addition to its core technologies in heat treatment, brass welding, and vacuum brazing, KAORI cooperates with global market leaders to develop and manufacture system products in energy efficiency and hydrogen energy.

KAORI is an ecosystem partner with vendors worldwide, with highly adaptable solutions that are certified to the highest green and sustainability ratings as well as industry standards.

For more information, visit www.kaori.com.tw

KAORI Investor Contact:

Leo Wang, VP, Finance & Investment Division

+886.34527005#225

leowang@kaori.com.tw



KAORI Links

https://www.kaori.com.tw/