Kaplan in Singapore and Singapore Repertory Theatre Raises the Curtain on Enhancing Creativity and Soft Skills in Students through the Arts

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 14 June 2021 - Through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Kaplan , one of the world's largest and most diverse education providers and Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT), one of the region's leading theatre producers, this one-year partnership benefits students at Kaplan in Singapore through activities that can enhance their learning experience and prepare them for employability, interacting with SRT's theatre veterans who provide real-world learning opportunities. Kaplan is also the Singapore Repertory Theatre's Official Learning Partner.

Integrating the arts in education allows students to gain a range of proficiencies and sharpen their ability to engage in the creative process, such as using imagination, critical thinking, and physical and mental skills to generate unique creations. With this partnership, both parties provide opportunities to learn and develop soft skills essential to creativity and innovation, which enhance personal development and employability for potential and current students.

Mr Joe Keen Poon, President for Kaplan in Singapore, said: "As our world faces an unprecedented pace of change, our economies are becoming increasingly knowledge-based and reliant on innovation. To stay ahead, the workforce of the future needs to be creative, innovative, adaptable and have advanced communication and social skills. These are just what the arts industry thrives on. Both SRT and Kaplan share the same vision on the importance of lifelong learning and professional development, so we are pleased to work with them to hone these soft skills and offer industry-relevant learning opportunities to our students."

Charlotte Nors, Managing Director for SRT, said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Kaplan. The possibilities of the arts and the educational sector working together to foster a more holistic and creative approach to lifelong learning are endless. If anything, the past year has shown us that creativity in how business is approached is vital, and the arts can and must play a bigger role in those learning journeys for students and post-graduates."

Leveraging on SRT's leadership and expertise in the performing arts industry, directors, actors and visiting artists share their experiences and insights over customised workshops and masterclasses, with topics ranging from public speaking to the job functions available in the theatre-making process and event management.

The first MasterClass series held in March 2021 allowed students to meet and learn directly from subject experts on the "behind the business" of theatre-making. The bespoke learning experience included talks by key SRT management, as well as a backstage tour. Students from Kaplan learned about the skill sets required on and off stage, from marketing to finance and production design. The session concluded with a live theatre performance, The Sound Inside , a gripping drama where two lonely people find each other to discover more meaning in life – except things do not appear as they seem.





On the Kaplan Industry Project (KIP) partnering with SRT, students were exposed to experiential learning with SRT's subject expert through "Events Management and Audience Development", which challenged them to develop and execute an online event on "Loneliness", a key theme of The Sound Inside . The KIP was conducted at SRT's theatre, where students interacted and collaborated with one another to formalise their event proposals that culminated into a discussion panel on "Loneliness". Through this real-world and hands-on learning opportunity, students not only enhanced their interpersonal and creative skills, they also learnt the importance of tact and empathy while working on a delicate theme.

Students can look forward to more upcoming workshops and projects with SRT, and gain insights to opportunities in the arts amidst the COVID-19 situation and the post-pandemic world. Click here to watch Charlotte "In Conversation: Embracing Challenges in the New World of Arts."





About Kaplan Singapore

Kaplan in Singapore is part of Kaplan, Inc., one of the world's most diverse education providers and is the largest subsidiary of Graham Holdings, formerly The Washington Post Company. To date, Kaplan has students from over 35 countries and regions, and has served over 65,000 graduates. With over 500 academic programmes for higher learning and professional certification courses available for skills development, Kaplan provides opportunities for individuals to pursue lifelong learning. www.kaplan.com.sg





About Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT)

Now in its 27th year, SRT proudly flies the Singapore flag as one of the region's leading theatre producers. The company's repertoire includes critically acclaimed plays like Art and Disgraced, as well as original Singaporean musicals such as Forbidden City. SRT is also well-known for its Shakespeare in the Park series and is one of Singapore's biggest producers of children's shows. SRT was the first Singaporean theatre company on Broadway as Associate Producer on Golden Child.

International collaborations include RSC's King Lear, starring Sir Ian McKellen, and Sam Mendes' The Bridge Project. Annually, SRT's Learning & Engagement and Access programmes give thousands of people the opportunity to experience the magic of theatre – many, for the very first time.





