The Kare Lab Launches Travel Protect Kit as Travel under New Normal Resumes in 2021

HONG KONG, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kare Lab, a leading supplier in providing medical-grade protective gears to leading institutes and hospitals across the APAC, has launched a new Travel Protect Kit for worldwide travelers as vaccines are being rolled out and the world looks to resume travel under new normal.



The Kare Lab Travel Protect Kit keeps travelers safe with medical grade protection on-the-go and the COVID-19 virus at bay.

Following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) issuance of the mask-wearing rule in January, all persons while on conveyances must wear masks when boarding, disembarking, and for the duration of travel. Operators of transportation hubs must require all persons to wear a face mask when entering or on the premises of a transportation hub.

The Kare Lab's Travel Protect Kit comprises face masks, alcohol wipes, a full face protection face shield and a complimentary travel pouch, which are most ideal and practical for both long-haul travels or domestic travels. The Kare Lab Travel Protect Kit keeps travelers safe with medical grade protection on-the-go and the COVID-19 virus at bay.

The Travel Protect Kit includes:

Face Masks (10 pcs) - The 3 ply mask is FDA and ASTM certified and manufactured under strict quality control procedures to ensure high quality standard and certified. The mask is for one-time use and must be disposed of properly after wearing for 4 to 8 hours.

Alcohol Wipes (10 pcs) - The alcohol wipes have a high saturation of Isopropyl Alcohol up to 75% for easy infection for surroundings, surfaces and your hands. These wipes are made of spunlace cloth, therefore they are soft and comfortable to use, also suitable for skin.

Full Face Protection (1 pc) - The face shield is made up of acrylic and PET materials and is used to provide protection against germs, debris, sparks and low-velocity impacts caused by thrown objects

Following shortages of the Coronavirus vaccine have become a widespread concern, as 60 countries have seen global deliveries stall, the mutated virus has also caused new waves of infections, it is essential for global citizens to remain vigilant in protecting their safety with personal protection equipment.

"As excitement grows for the travel, airline and hotel industries to resume business and travelers get optimistic about traveling because of vaccines being available, travelers are still being realistic. Our Travel Protect Kit is specifically designed for both domestic and international travels ensuring the safety and prevention of COVID-19 virus," said Michelle Chiu, Founder of The Kare Lab.

The Kare Lab Travel Protect Kit is now available for sale on its online store ( www.thekarelab.com ) and priced at USD19.99.

About The Kare Lab

The Kare Lab brings over 30 years of expertise in supplying polypropylene goods across 100+ major cities across 4 continents. Providing medical-grade protective gears to leading institutes and hospitals across the APAC. The Kare Lab is established with a mission to safeguard the world with quality, sustainable and accessible PPE supplies.

Contact info: wekare@thekarelab.com

Business WhatsApp: +852 9221-9092

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-karelab/

Related Links :

http://www.thekarelab.com