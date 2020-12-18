HSINCHU, Taiwan, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Karl International Education Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Huashan Junior High School of Hsinchu County, Taiwan, on the 12th of December, 2020. The MOU was signed in witness of all the staff and students at Huashan Junior High School, along with representatives from Karl School. Principal Chan and Principal Chang, of Karl School and Huashan Junior High, respectively, signed the MOU to signify the two schools' willingness to combine their features in different aspects, in order to foster a dynamic education environment for students supported by shared resources, facilities, classes, and foreign language programs.

Karl International Experimental Education Institute is located in Zhubei City of Hsinchu County. It offers innovative classes and various college pathways, including IGCSE and A-Level programs for access into local and international universities. This year, Karl School has become a sister school with local institutes such as Jian Shi Junior High School of Hsinchu County, Fuli Junior High School of Hsinchu City, and Jaunan Junior High School of Miaoli County, plus international institutes like the Global College International of Nepal and Yu Yuan Secondary School of Malaysia, with the aim of combining different resources and features to broaden the horizon and skill set of the students. Despite the recent pandemic, teachers and staff were able to exchange their knowledge via video conferencing and online teaching materials.



Karl International Education Signs Several MOU with Public Schools in Greater Hsinchu Area and Abroad

Each semester, Karl School organizes a week of volunteer activities for their students. In June this was conducted via video conferencing with representatives from Canada, Laos, and the U.S. Students had to talk about their volunteer experiences in English. Principal Chan points out that besides offering bilingual academic classes in Mandarin and English, Karl School further offers Spanish, French, and Japanese classes for secondary school students. Classes are taught by teachers from different nationalities and professional backgrounds, so that students are able to learn a rich, diverse range of knowledge, across multiple languages, so that they possess the vision and skills required to embrace international opportunities. This also aligns with the goal of "Taiwan's Ministry of Education" to fully implement bilingual education by the year 2030 to enhance learning experience and international competitiveness.

Karl International Experimental Education Institute (Grade 7 to 12)

https://www.karlschool.org/

Johan International Experimental Education Institute (Grades 1 to 6)

https://www.johanschool.org/