KASA Launches First Ever Six-Month IGEM

Virtual Platform to Jump Start Climate Action to #StayRelevant

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA) and its agency, the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Centre (MGTC), have taken a bold move to organise the International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM) this year for an extended period of six months.

Themed "Redefining Sustainability", the event to be held between 1st July through to 31st December 2021 on its virtual platform, www.igem.my is expected to feature close to 300 exhibitor booths from 50 countries, targeting to attract 30,000 registered visitors and over RM5 billion in business leads.

Minister of Environment and Water, Yang Berhormat Dato' Sri Tuan Ibrahim bin Tuan Man said, "IGEM is an ideal platform to explore business in the green energy sector as the ASEAN market is rapidly growing, with increased participation every year from various industries, government agencies and investors showcasing their latest innovations, financial and policy interventions."

"We are expecting a bigger impact for this year's IGEM. In the next 6 months, IGEM 2021's virtual platform will offer more ideas and opportunities for all its participants, to encourage a more sustainable growth," he added.

The 6-months event will have a monthly thematic focus starting with:

Green Technology (July); Water (August); Climate Change and Environment (September); Sustainability (October); Green Financing (November); and Energy and E-Mobility (December)

Each of the monthly themes will be complimented with topical events, conferences, and activities as well as feature key industry leaders and experts to enable participants to receive the latest insights pertaining to specific sectors.

The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), longstanding partners of IGEM, will be returning this year to facilitate group and private business matching sessions between leading and emerging organisations from various industries as well as organise investment workshops.

Chief Executive Officer of MGTC, Shamsul Bahar Mohd Nor said, "Over the past 11 years, IGEM's strong foundations have been instrumental in developing a thriving green economy in Malaysia and beyond. It has also played an important role in fostering the regional exchange of knowledge, ideas and innovations, and I am certain that this year's programme will continue to do so and much more."

"In our efforts to Redefine Sustainability, the IGEM 2021 virtual platform has been restructured to integrate new features as well as offer an enhanced user interface, to create a more dynamic and convenient website. I call upon all organisations and green entrepreneurs to sign up for IGEM 2021 and join us in redefining sustainability as we rebuild for a more resilient and greener post-pandemic economy," he concluded.

Organised annually for more than a decade now, IGEM has successfully delivered over RM30 billion in business leads and boasts an attendance of close to 500,000 visitors including delegates, dignitaries, and companies from over 79 countries.

For more information, please visit www.igem.my.