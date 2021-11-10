Kasisto Names Lindsay Soergel as its First Chief Customer Experience Officer

As financial organizations of all sizes rapidly accelerate their adoption of digital assistants, the customer experience has become the centerpiece of the digital strategy across the banking industry.

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasisto, creators of KAI , the leading digital experience platform for the financial services industry, today announced that banking technology veteran Lindsay Soergel has joined the firm as its Chief Customer Experience Officer and a member of its executive management team.

Lindsay will be responsible for customer success, delivery and solutions functions across the Kasisto organization. Prior to joining Kasisto, Lindsay held executive level positions at NCR, Equifax, Deluxe and other leading financial technology organizations, with a strong focus on the customer journey and driving organizational functions that are responsible to deliver an exceptional digital experience.

"I'm really thrilled to be joining the team at Kasisto, at just the time when conversational AI and digital assistants are reshaping the way people interact with their financial institutions," said Lindsay Soergel, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Kasisto. "The team and the technology here are truly differentiated, and the company's purpose - to promote financial wellness through hyper-personalized digital experiences - is a direct match with my own. I'm so excited to leverage these assets to build lasting, innovative partnerships with our customers."

With the customer experience emerging as the cornerstone of an insightful and engaging digital strategy, Lindsay will help drive a customer obsessed culture within Kasisto, while working directly with Kasisto customers to assist them to better understand the voice of their customers, their customer journeys and expectations, and how to leverage all this information to deliver transformative digital experiences to banking consumers across the industry.

"The digital experience within the financial services industry has become the number one priority for banking executives. This is being driven by customer expectations that exceed the digital capabilities of many financial organizations." says Zor Gorelov, CEO and Co-Founder, Kasisto. "I am thrilled to have Lindsay join the Kasisto team at a time when we turn our corporate strategy of surprising and delighting our customers, into a formal function that is laser-focused on helping banks deliver the industry's best possible customer experience to their customers, while leveraging the best of what conversation AI has to offer."

If you would like to learn more about Kasisto, click here .

About Kasisto

KAI is the leading digital experience platform for the financial services industry. Kasisto's customers include J.P. Morgan, Westpac, Standard Chartered, TD, Manulife Bank, and credit unions such as Fairwinds and Excite – and many more. These financial institutions chose KAI for its proven track record to drive business results while improving customer experiences. The platform is engaging with millions of consumers around the world, all the time, across multiple channels, in different languages, and is optimized for performance, scalability, security, and compliance. KAI is built with the deepest Conversational AI portfolio in the industry. Kasisto is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Silicon Valley and Singapore. Kasisto Singapore Pte Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kasisto. For more information visit kasisto.com. Follow Kasisto on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Amanda Hill

amanda.hill@kasisto.com

Related Links :

https://kasisto.com