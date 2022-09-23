Kasm Workspaces Selected as a Top Browser Isolation Solution for Business by Expert Insights

The Kasm Workspaces container streaming platform was named as an Expert Insights Fall 2022 “Best-Of” Winner for Browser Isolation.

Kasm Technologies, the developer of the Kasm Workspaces container streaming platform, was chosen as one of the Top Browser Isolation Solutions For Business by the Expert Insights B2B cybersecurity solution researcher.

“Our Kasm Team is honored to receive the Top Browser Isolation Solution Award for Business by Expert Insights.” Said Kasm Technologies Chief Revenue Officer - Brian Jenrette. “The Kasm Team of cybersecurity experts has spent the last 20 years defending the US Government against the most advanced and persistent threats. It is through this experience that we recognized that there is no firewall, data loss prevention agent or endpoint protection tool that is capable of stopping a determined adversary from exploiting your hosts. That is why we created Kasm Workspaces Zero-Trust Web Intermediary.”

Expert Insights’ Best-Of Awards recognize exceptional cybersecurity providers across multiple categories including cloud software, security, and storage, highlighting 10 notable vendors in each category. Their Best-Of award winners are carefully chosen by its in-house team of editors, based on extensive research into each solution’s merits for its performance and functionality, customer reviews, and how they compare to other vendors in the market.

“Kasm Technologies has been selected as one of the Top 10 Browser Isolation Solutions by our independent editorial team,” said Joel Witts, Content Director at Expert Insights. “Our Best-Of awards recognize the most innovative and effective solutions that provide powerful benefits to their users, across multiple B2B cloud software categories.”

All recipients of these awards were specifically selected for their outstanding features, strong capabilities, and positive user experiences. Expert Insights also takes into consideration pricing, target markets and the deployment process when selecting the top vendors.

“Expert Insights explores the top browser isolation solutions designed to protect your organization against web-based threats such as malware and phishing,” Said Caitlin Jones of Expert Insights. “These solutions offer a range of capabilities, including document isolation, read-only modes and data loss prevention (DLP), reporting, and attack forensics.”

For more information about Kasm Workspaces Browser Isolation see: https://www.kasmweb.com/browser-isolation

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES

Kasm Workspaces is a container streaming platform for delivering browser, desktop, and application workloads to the web browser. Kasm is changing the way that businesses deliver digital workspaces using our open-source web-native container streaming technology to establish a modern devops delivery of Desktop as a Service (DaaS), application streaming, and browser isolation. Kasm is not just a service, it is a highly configurable platform, with a robust developer API that can be customized for your use-case, at any scale. Workspaces is truly wherever the work is.



ABOUT EXPERT INSIGHTS

Expert Insights is an online publication with editorial and technical teams based in both the UK and US focusing on cloud-based business technologies. They showcase research on hundreds of B2B cybersecurity solutions, with in-depth editorial buyers’ guides, blog articles, industry analyses, interviews and technical product reviews written by industry experts. Over 80,000 business owners, IT admins and users visit Expert Insights each month to help make the right buying decisions with confidence.

