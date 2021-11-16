Kate Chan Joins Breakwater Solutions as Managing Director

HONG KONG, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakwater Solutions, a leader in information governance and data risk management, today announced that it has appointed Kate Chan as managing director in the company's consulting organization. Based in Hong Kong Ms. Chan is responsible for leading the company's market development strategy and execution in the Asia-Pacific region. Breakwater provides consulting and software for information governance, privacy, cybersecurity, and legal.

"Kate brings a depth of expertise to our clients in the region, thereby enhancing the global leadership in our consulting business," said Jim Vint, Chief Revenue Officer, Breakwater Solutions. "Kate has deep experience and is a subject matter expert in legal data risk management and related technology-enabled solutions."

Ms. Chan is an expert in data-intensive, cross-border litigation, complex regulatory investigations, and legal technology solutions. Prior to Breakwater, Ms. Chan was a senior managing director at Ankura and a managing director at Navigant Consulting. Prior to Navigant, Ms. Chan was the regional managing director at Kroll Consulting.

"Breakwater is unique in that it provides both management consulting and software," said Ms. Chan. "Our consulting organization is independent of the software business with a mandate to meet our clients' needs, regardless of technology partners. At the same time, our clients and consultants have direct access to the product strategy, allowing stakeholders to impact our product roadmap."

In addition to the Hong Kong office, Breakwater has offices in the the United States, Ireland, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Croatia, the United Arab Emirates and India.

About Breakwater

Breakwater helps enterprises mitigate risk and gain insight from sprawling information by combining technology automation and human expertise. We empower governance, legal, and risk professionals to locate, access, analyze, and manage information by making data transparent and actionable. Our solutions are comprised of expert consulting, AI-infused technology, and ongoing managed services, all of which directly address the myriad challenges within information governance, disputes and investigations, regulatory compliance, privacy, and cybersecurity. Learn more at www.breakwatersolutions.com.

Related Links :

https://breakwatersolutions.com/