Kate Flannery from ‘The Office’ fame joins MindStir Media to promote books

Kate Flannery has officially joined MindStir Media to help elevate the books of unknown authors through celebrity marketing. In MindStir’s new Kate Flannery - Influencer Package, authors who qualify can connect their books to Kate Flannery from the hit TV show The Office. Interested authors can simply contact MindStir Media to see if their books qualify for the package.



J.J. Hebert, CEO and Founder of MindStir Media, explains the process: “When an author reaches out to us about Kate, we’ll present the book’s synopsis and Amazon link, if it’s available, to Kate and her representatives to see if she’s interested in promoting it. If she gives us the thumbs up, then we can offer the service to the author.”

According to MindStir’s website, the influencer package is a paid service featuring Flannery that consists of a 45-60 second video that she creates. MindStir will upload Flannery’s video to its popular YouTube channel and run ads there to reach a targeted audience and get thousands of views. After the video has been launched, MindStir will also run a publicity campaign surrounding Flannery’s video and the connection between her and the author’s book. MindStir recommends using Flannery to promote funny books of all kinds – including humorous fiction and memoirs, joke books and more.

“Celebrity book endorsements are an innovative way to create a buzz around your book,” Hebert added. “As with any product, you have to do something to make your book stand out. Attaching a celebrity to your book – Kate Flannery, in this case – does that perfectly. Plus, you can tap into the celebrity’s fanbase, an audience that you probably otherwise would not have been able to reach.”

About Kate Flannery:

Kate Flannery is an actor, singer and a writer, best known for her 9 seasons as Meredith the drunk on NBC’s THE OFFICE.

Kate was a fan favorite on Season 28 of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. She has guest starred on many TV shows like CBS’s Magnum P. I. & Young Sheldon, FOX’s Brooklyn Nine Nine, Nickelodeon’s That Girl Lay Lay and has recurred on shows like Cartoon Network’s Summer Camp Island & Steven Universe. Kate can be seen in dozens of indy films like the recent SXSW film, The Prank with Rita Moreno.

About MindStir Media:

MindStir Media is known as the best book publisher in Los Angeles, as per the International Business Times. MindStir is partnered with Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington and Mariel Hemingway, the granddaughter of Ernest Hemingway. The company helps authors through various publishing and marketing services. To learn more go to https://mindstirmedia.com.

