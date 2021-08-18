Kathy’s Breastfeeding Nook Announces The Benefits of Breastfeeding

Kathy's recommends early initiation of breastfeeding within 1 hour of birth, exclusive breastfeeding for the first 6 months of life; and. introduction of nutritionally-adequate and safe complementary (solid) foods at 6 months together with continued breastfeeding up to 2 years of age or beyond.

For newborns, the advantages of being fed breast milk are overwhelming. Health professionals say breastfeeding has benefits for infants and mothers and is a key approach to improve public health. However, sometimes the task of breastfeeding can be daunting because the newborn is having difficulties attaching.

However, there are lactation consultants who may be able to help. Many lactation consultants near me are practicing online with telehealth appointments.

Breastfeeding is vital to the enduring good health and welfare of women and children. The World Health Organization recommends women start breastfeeding children within one hour of birth and continue exclusively for the first six months of the child’s life.

“According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, breastfeeding lowers an infant’s risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), respiratory infections, ear infections, gastrointestinal tract infections, allergic disease, obesity and Type I and II diabetes, among many others,” Lee said.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, it is recommended that infants only be breastfed for the first six months, while continuing to breastfeed alongside complementary food for one year or longer. Although most infants receive some breastmilk, most are not exclusively breastfed or continue to breastfeed as long as it is recommended. Thus, the thrust of breast-feeding activism is increasingly going beyond advocacy to education and support that will promote sustained breastfeeding for at least 6 months and, ideally, for up to a full year or longer. This change is reflected in the ADA position published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, with its emphasis on communicating the importance of sustained breastfeeding for at least 12 months.

Breastfeeding enables mothers to feed and care for their children in the most positive way. Breastfeeding contributes to a healthy society with its long-term effects on children’s cognitive and overall health benefits. “Breastfeeding allows the mother and child to bond. Breastfeeding is more than nutrition. It is a relationship between a mom and her infant,” Kathy from Kathy’s Breastfeeding Nook.

Kathy’s Breastfeeding Nook provides helpful counseling to moms and families who are having trouble feeding their child and need breastfeeding help. Lactation consultants and breastfeeding counselors are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to encourage and support breastfeeding moms through daily challenges.

Kathy’s Breastfeeding lactation consultants provide families with knowledge about breastfeeding and lactation management, as well as the capacity to understand and implement recommendations on infants’ and young children’s nutritional needs. This information is based on the most recent suggestions from nutrition experts.

Kathy’s Breastfeeding Nook offers breastfeeding that best facilitates the mother’s success in accomplishing breastfeeding goals. Meetings are convenient and successful towards getting newborns and mom acquainted. Lactation services are available now, and all nurses are skilled in providing breastfeeding support and education via online telehealth webinars and are now accepting new patients seeking help or have lactation concerns.

