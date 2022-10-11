Katje Law Group; The Benefits of Estate Planning and Probate Law

Katje Law group discusses the importance of Estate Planning and highlights the Probate process after a loved one's passing, required as a result of the failure to prepare a Living Trust. Although this process may seem complex, Katje Law Group is here to help!

—

Estate Planning can be daunting and intimidating for beneficiaries. The main benefit is that it protects your loved one's from the burden of having to make decisions regarding asset distribution, and also allows them to avoid the Probate process. Estate Planning is a process by which an individual or family arranges the transfer of assets to their loved ones after death through prepared wills and trusts. Probate is the formal legal process overseeing the distribution of your assets after your death through an executor or administrator of the estate, which is overseen by the court.

Both the estate planning and probate processes are handled professionally and efficiently by Katje Law Group, all while understanding the sensitivity and individuality of every case. Katje Law Group suggests that estate planning is not only for the wealthy- everybody will benefit from ensuring their assets and finances are properly taken care of after death. Estate planning can include wills, trusts, durable power of attorney, beneficiary designations, healthcare directives, guardianship design, and more.

Our legal team can walk you through the steps with ease and understanding, as Katje Law Group has over 50 years of combined experience helping families and individuals create a well-thought-out plan. The estimated percentage of Americans who don't have a Will or Trus' is anywhere from 50-60%. According to September Katje, Managing Partner of Katje Law Group, "The Covid-19 pandemic has increased the number of people who have created a 'Will' or 'Trust,' but many Americans still remain without asset protection. If a loved one has died without a "Will' or 'Trust', we can help."

The team at Katje Law Group handles each case through the probate process, as we know this should be a time for grieving. Also with Estate Planning, Katje Law Group will gladly walk you through the beneficiary decision process, the valuation of the estate, delegating financial responsibilities, along with property and asset transfers to beneficiaries. This process can take from 9 months to 1.5 years, maybe even longer; however, the team at Katje Law Group keeps the family involved and abreast at all times. The team provides comfort, compassion, and understanding and we are here for you.

Contact Info:

Name: September Katje

Email: Send Email

Organization: Katje Law Group

Address: 130 S. Chaparral Court, Suite 140, Anaheim, CA 92808

Phone: (714) 400-2970

Website: https://katjelawgroup.com/



Release ID: 89082598

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.