Katje Law Group Raises the Standard for Real Estate Litigation and Estate Planning Across Southern California

This Law Firm Takes Case Advocacy And Client Representation To A New Level With Their Customized Plan Of Action

Katje Law Group is known for its high standard of excellence in providing smart, sensible, and cost-effective legal solutions for its clients. The attorneys at Katje Law Group are dedicated to providing unparalleled service in Real Estate and Estate Planning matters throughout the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego!

Katje Law Group specializes in foreclosure law, landlord-tenant, partition of real property, bad faith/property insurance, quiet title actions, commercial property, business formation, and business maintenance. Attorney September Katje has used her litigation and real estate background to negotiate settlements against major lenders alleging lender fraud, predatory lending, unfair and deceptive business practices, Homeowner Bill of Rights, TILA, and RESPA violations, and a host of other causes of action. Through vigorous real estate litigation and negotiating lease disputes, Ms. Katje has been able to negotiate substantial settlements for clients.

When asked about the mission of Katje Law Group, Founder and Attorney September Katje responded with, “Our firm likes to focus on our ability to negotiate on behalf of our clients and reach a mutually agreeable solution on behalf of all parties. Our goal is to provide our clientele with optimal legal counsel and expertise at an affordable cost.”

At Katje Law Group, the firm's strategy is to resolve issues efficiently and practically. This law office has developed a client-centric focal point that sums up what this firm is about - commitment to its clients and their families. With over 50 years of combined experience helping others, this firm has discovered that responsive communication, prompt replies, access to the friendly staff and expert attorneys play a vital role in resolving legal issues. Their legal team offers a tailored plan of action that specifically matches each client’s distinct issue and budget! One of the many benefits of this boutique law firm is its ability to offer services at a fraction of the cost compared to larger law offices.

The team at Katje Law Group strive to give its clients the best experience possible and ensure their voice is heard! Each individual client relationship is valued greatly, and this team of experts work diligently to gain the trust of its clientele. This legal group is here to help you through your legal issue with comfort, compassion, and understanding.

Contact Info:

Name: September Katje

Email: Send Email

Organization: Katje Law Group

Address: 130 S. Chaparral Court, Suite 140, Anaheim, CA 92808

Phone: (714) 400-2970

Website: https://katjelawgroup.com/

Release ID: 89054656