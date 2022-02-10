Katje Law Group Shares Pertinent Information About The Real Estate Industry and Unlawful Detainer Law With Their Clients

Katje Law Group Stays Ahead Of The Curve With Their Investigative Research To Aid In Landlord And Tenant Litigation During Covid-19 Pandemic

Staying up to date with current news, Katje Law Group has released vital information to their clients regarding changes in the real estate industry. These developments can have a significant effect on both tenants and landlords - landlords should be aware of these requirements before initiating an eviction and tenants should be cognizant of their rights.

Recently, Los Angeles (LA) County Consumer & Business Affairs announced updates regarding the county’s COVID-19 Tenant Protection Resolution. This moratorium extends certain precautions to residential and commercial tenants whose financial circumstances have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The protection resolution has been extended through December 31, 2022 and it consists of removing some existing eviction protections while simultaneously reinstating eviction protections due to non-payment of rent.

Some of the key points of this deferment include the expiration of non-payment of rent eviction protections for commercial tenants - this has taken effect on January 31, 2022. Personal guarantee protections remain in place for smaller commercial tenants. Concerning residential tenants, a rent increase freeze has been established along with continued preservation of non-rent-related evictions began on February 1, 2022. Other refuge statutes for non-payment of rent will begin effective April 1, 2022. It is important to note that under the Tenants Protections Resolution, residential tenants are guarded against evictions such as nuisance, unauthorized occupants or pets, and denying entry to landlords. Furthermore, there is still a clause that institutes anti-harassment and retaliation protections for all residential, mobile home space renters, and commercial tenants.

The Orange County Landlord-Tenant attorneys of Katje Law Group have a substantial track record in providing legal excellence to both Landlords and Tenants. From day one, their priority has been to provide the best service possible to every client - regardless of representation of a landlord, tenant, or the complex level of each case. This boutique law firm combines real estate knowledge with the expertise of a California Licensed Real Estate Broker to create a powerful coalition to assist with all of your real estate transactional or litigation needs.

Due to the continually-evolving COVID-19 pandemic, the real estate industry is changing the way evictions are normally handled. With the added limitations and protections in place, it is crucial for both landlords and tenants to stay up to date. The experienced legal team at Katje Law Group has a well-deserved reputation of excellence in providing smart, sensible, and cost-effective legal solutions for their clients.

