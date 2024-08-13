Katy Eyecare Treatments for Dry Eye & Myopia Control Announced By iFOCUS Vision

Cinco Ranch specialist eye care clinic at iFOCUS Vision (281-672-0202) has announced treatments for dry eye syndrome and myopia in Katy, TX.

—

The newly available treatments combine INMODE's Intense Pulse Light (IPL) technology with radiofrequency (RF) to address the root causes of dry eye syndrome and significantly improve a patient's comfort and visual acuity.

More details can be found at https://ifocuskaty.com/

iFOCUS Vision's IPL and RF services - originally developed as a form of cosmetic treatment to improve skin texture - are non-invasive and help unclog the meibomian glands, restoring tear flow to the oil layer of the eye and alleviating dry eye symptoms. This advanced therapy ventures beyond the surface to address the underlying factors contributing to ocular dryness, granting patients a profound and sustained improvement in comfort and visual acuity.

The clinic also brings expertise in dry eye symptoms with myopia (also known as nearsightedness). The iFOCUS Vision team can address the predisposing conditions present in myopia patients to help reduce the likelihood or intensity of dry eye.

IPL's gentle light pulses generate heat which helps dissolve the solidified oils blocking meibomian glands - which are responsible for healthy tear production - reducing inflammation in the process. The heat also improves blood flow and stimulates the surrounding tissues which encourages the glands to secrete oil as they should.

The iFOCUS Vision treatments target dry eye symptoms such as redness, burning sensations, itching, blurred vision, and sensitivity to light. The condition can also be exacerbated by environmental factors like low humidity, wind exposure, high altitude, and long exposure to computer screens.

The procedures offer patients a swift and effective treatment with minimal downtime for recovery.

A recent iFOCUS Vision client says, "I've always had dry eye issues and I eventually gave up on wearing contact lenses due to the condition. Dr Trang introduced me to IPL and RF. I immediately felt the results and I'm finally able to wear contacts again."

New patients are invited to schedule a consultation with the team to discuss their medical history and symptoms and ascertain if the IPL and RF treatments are right for them.

For more information, go to https://ifocuskaty.com/services/

Contact Info:

Name: Trang Nguyen

Email: Send Email

Organization: iFOCUS Vision

Address: 23541 Westheimer Parkway Suite 100, Katy, TX 77494, United States

Website: https://ifocuskaty.com/



Release ID: 89138300

If there are any deficiencies, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the information presented in this press release, we kindly request that you promptly inform us by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our dedicated team is committed to addressing any identified issues within 8 hours to guarantee the delivery of accurate and reliable content to our esteemed readers.