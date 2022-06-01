Katy Hair Salon Cinco Ranch TX: Balayage Highlights Color & Extensions Launched

—

Akalonnie Salon is a specialized hair makeover highlights and extensions beauty salon located on Mason Road in the Katy Cinco Ranch area, widely recognized as one of Greater Houston’s premier hair makeover color and hair extensions expert beauty salons, announced the grand opening of its newest location in Katy, Texas.

Specializing in providing Houstonians with widely varied and unmatched hair highlights color, hair extensions, and haircut service, Loan Nguyen and Akalonnie Salon’s team of talented professional beauticians take pride in their growing reputation as one of Houston’s beautification destinations. Their move into the Katy area provides the Akalonnie team with even more opportunities to expand upon their mission to magnify and elevate their clients’ true beauty with their expansive menu of hair and beauty services.

For more information visit https://akalonniehairsalonkaty.com/

From simple haircuts to extreme hair color makeovers, Akalonnie Salon has assembled a team of highly experienced hair and beauty specialists that is ready to exceed their clients’ expectations. For clients searching for the perfect hairdo, Akalonnie Salon has the right specialist for that perfect styling, coloring, or conditioning treatment. Long, short, thin, full, straight, or curly, Akalonnie Salon knows how to take care of their client’s hair.

For those searching for hair coloring specialists, Akalonnie Salon has every treatment, every style, and every color their clients’ can imagine as well as the expertise to provide exceptional hair and beauty service. From the platinum card, balayage, ombre, babylights, teasy light, and color correction to fantasy, solid, or topcoat colors, the search for the perfect hair and beauty team end at Akalonnie Salon. Simply put, the Akalonnie Salons team couldn’t be more excited to bring their hair and beauty expertise and exceptional customer service to the Katy area.

Anyone searching for a hair and beauty salon that is as dedicated to customer satisfaction as they are beautification and hair styling expertise, Akalonnie Salon is Katy’s premier modern hair salon. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube or contact them at 832-909-3922. For driving directions, please use the address below.

AKALONNIE SALON

2300 S MASON STE 101, KATY, TX 77450

(832)-909-3922

