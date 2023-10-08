Kay2 Contracting releases information on the top renovation trends for 2023

Interested in renovating your home? Check out the latest renovation trends first.

Due to inflation and increasing interest rates, more homeowners are choosing to stay in their homes instead of moving. However, as life changes, a home must change to accommodate. A home renovation can be a smart investment if you need to upgrade your home to suit your needs and lifestyle better.

Renovation trends can show homeowners how the market responds to certain home upgrades. Following the latest trends while adding your own personal flare can increase your property value and boost your lifestyle.

If you don't have your finger on the pulse of the latest renovation trends, as many might not, there is a resource that can help. Kay2 Contracting, one the best renovation contractors in Calgary and Edmonton, offers a free online resource to provide ideas and inspiration for home renovations.

"Many people want to improve their homes but are just not sure where to start. Looking at recent home renovation trends can be an idea booster and starting point. Plus, it shows homeowners how to add value and function to their homes in ways that make the most sense for their specific situation," said Moe Saghir, Founder and Managing Director of Kay2 Contracting.

Kay2 Contracting's recent article, The Top Renovation Trends of 2023, provides homeowners with a good starting point for planning their home renovations. The top renovation trends mentioned include:

· Home offices

· Outdoor living spaces

· Sustainable green upgrades

· Kitchen and bathroom renovations

· Break rooms

· Interior design involving curves

· Master bedroom and ensuite remodels

The article also highlights the importance of working with an established and trustworthy renovation contractor. Experienced companies like Kay2 Contracting understand which trends will stick around and which won't and how to invest in home renovations that will add the most value.

For more information or to get started on your home renovation, contact Kay2 Contracting here: https://kay2.ca/.

About Kay2 Contracting

Kay2 Contracting has nearly two decades of experience in residential construction and renovations and serves Edmonton, Calgary, and surrounding areas. They offer complete design services, interior and exterior renovations, and new home construction. Kay2 Contracting strives to deliver products and services of exceptional quality that add value to your property in the long term.

About Us: Kay2 Contracting is a full-service renovation company that offers complete home renovations in Calgary and Edmonton. They provide quality work, integrity, and on-time service, no matter how big or small the job. They offer design-build services. That means they can take care of every aspect of your project from design through construction and completion. Learn more at www.kay2.ca.

