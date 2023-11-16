KD College Prep Expert Gives Advice On Using AI To Write College Essays

With another college application season underway, KD College Prep CEO David Dillard warns students of the risks associated with submitting AI-generated application essays. KD’s college counseling staff works with students to brainstorm ideas and teaches them how to write compelling admissions essays.

The popularity of generative AI tools has surged over the past year, especially in higher education. In fall of last year, OpenAI released ChatGPT, a ground-breaking tool which featured some of the most advanced AI writing capabilities to become available to the general public.

“ChatGPT will revolutionize many industries and fields. AI is a worthy educational and professional focus for many. Using it inappropriately during a college application process and potentially jeopardizing future college acceptance, college graduation, or career goals is NOT a wise decision,” said Dillard.

In response to ChatGPT’s popularity, some colleges released policies regarding its use by students. For example, Carnegie Mellon University’s guidelines state that professors can choose whether students may use generative AI in assignments. Even when allowed, students must adhere to CMU’s academic integrity policy, which states that copying content from any source without citation is considered plagiarism. The Georgia Institute of Technology published a similar statement on its website, specifying that students should not copy and paste content they did not write into an application.

KD’s college counseling staff works with students to brainstorm ideas and teaches them how to write compelling admissions essays. Through college counseling services, students receive guidance on how to compose ethically-produced essays and application materials in ways that closely follow college admissions guidelines.

Many colleges have yet to formally release policies regarding generative AI use in college applications. According to Dillard, it is only a matter of time.

“No doubt, change is coming. College admissions departments have continuously evolved since inception to identify truly quality students to come to their institutions and learn how to solve the world’s problems. It’s a constant striving to find the authentic student candidate. That changing landscape is why there is no magic formula for college admission,” Dillard said.

KD College Prep is a test prep and college counseling company with four campuses across Dallas-Fort Worth. Since 1992, the organization has served more than 80,000 students across 40 states.

