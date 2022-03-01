KDAN MOBILE SOFTWARE, HANCOM GROUP RELEASE NEW ESIGN SOFTWARE IN SOUTH KOREA

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kdan Mobile Software Ltd., a SaaS company that designs and provides cloud-based productivity and content creation solutions to SMBs, debuted its new electronic signature software, HancomSign. HancomSign was developed in collaboration with Hancom Group, a workplace-focused software developer from South Korea. The new solution will be released to the South Korean audience in March.

The joint-developed solution is to further advance the productivity of Hancom Group users by leveraging Kdan Mobile's e-signature and document technology solutions, DottedSign and PDF Reader. "DottedSign has more than 1,500 paid enterprises integrated with it, and they know how to remove their clients' barriers to entry where digital transformation is concerned. After integrating the skills and the B2B business development experience of Kdan Mobile, HancomSign will be developed into the best e-signature solution for the Korea market," says Yeonsu Kim, global investment officer at Kdan Mobile. This project and exportation of engineering talent through partnership with Hancom Group marks the first collaboration of its kind since Kdan Mobile's announcement of its $16M Series B fundraising round in July 2021.

Kdan Mobile plans to continue global expansion and introduce new joint projects with Hancom Group including developing and deploying solutions for both the public and private sectors. "Our goal at Kdan Mobile is not just to be a SaaS provider," says Kenny Su, Kdan Mobile's founder and CEO. "Instead, we will export R&D skills to overseas markets through our passion for development, collaborating with local business partners to make our technology skills visible the world over." Kdan Mobile has also made its document technologies more accessible with the release of its DottedSign API and PDF Reader SDK, which allow businesses to integrate into their internal system. The company also announced plans to partner with more organizations through their partnership with Hancom Group by offering on-premise solutions to international teams.

HancomSign users are provided with the online document editor, Hancom Office Online, which allows users to create and edit documents for e-signing within HancomSign service, furthering the suite's stated mission of, "[Providing] a feature-rich set of online productivity applications for conducting common tasks such as word processing, spreadsheet modeling, graphic presentation and working with PDFs," with a goal of being a leading e-signature solution provider in the South Korean market.

About Kdan Mobile Software Ltd.

Kdan Mobile Software was founded in 2009 with a mission to empower modern professionals to better leverage their productivity and unleash their creativity. The company is a global SaaS provider, whose work is supported by over 200 million downloads, and over 10 million active members worldwide. Their solutions include an e-signature service, and a portfolio of different productivity and creativity-related tools. Kdan raises $16 million in Series B round to expand its technology skills, including the launch of API, SDK, the internal solutions for SMBs enterprises. The SaaS company's key markets include the U.S., Korea and Japan, with plans to expand local markets deeper in 2022 and beyond.

For more information visit: Kdan Mobile .