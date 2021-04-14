KDD 2021 Data Science Conference Will Convene Aug. 14 - 18, 2021

Nominations Now Open for ACM SIGKDD 2021 Innovation, Service and Rising Star Awards

Largest International Data Science Conference Will Showcase the Latest in Knowledge Discover and Data Mining

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) Special Interest Group on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining (SIGKDD) today announced KDD 2021, the group's flagship conference, will take place virtually Aug. 14-18. The premier interdisciplinary data science conference, KDD 2021 will bring together researchers and practitioners from data science, machine learning, big data and artificial intelligence to fuel the innovation of tomorrow. Nominations for the annual ACM SIGKDD awards, which will be announced at the conference, are being accepted now through May 1. Based out of Singapore this year, conference organizers are focusing on equity across time zones – offering key content twice, on eight-hour intervals, to cover a multitude of attendee locations.

"The SIGKDD executive committee is honored to have some Singapore's finest computer science minds leading this year's virtual event," said Michael Zeller, secretary and treasurer of the executive committee of SIGKDD. "Our volunteer organizing committee continues to deliver an excellent conference year after year, overcoming challenges to create an opportunity for our community to gather and learn from each other to inform the future of research and industry applications for data mining."

Each year, outstanding data science practitioners are honored during the conference with SIGKDD Innovation, Service and Rising Star Awards. The Innovation and Service Awards recognize an individual or group of collaborators whose technical innovations in the field of knowledge discovery and data mining have had a lasting impact, and an individual or group whose professional services contributions to the field are remarkable. Launched in 2020, the Rising Star Award aims to promote current SIGKDD researchers as the build their careers, and the honoree is selected based on their whole body of work in the first five years following completion of the Ph.D. Nominations are being accepted now through May 1.

The largest and longest running data mining conference, KDD is managed by a team of volunteers who serve as chairs for the various committees. 2021 general co-chairs are Feida Zhu, associate professor at Singapore Management University; Beng Chin Ooi, distinguished professor in the department of computer science, School of Computing at National University of Singapore; and Miao Chun Yan, chair and professor of the School of Computer Science and Engineering at Nanyang Technology University. Zhu is a founding director of two major data analytics joint labs with industrial giants at the School of Computing and Information Systems at Singapore Management University. His research in data mining, machine learning, blockchain and data asset, with emphasis on their application to business, financial and consumer innovation lends itself well to his leadership role on the KDD 2021 organizing committee.

"KDD is one of the only academic conferences of this caliber to also focus on the applications for big data and data science," said Zhu. "I'm excited to apply the lessons we learned at KDD 2020, our first fully virtual conference, to this year's digital gathering as we seek to increase accessibility and engagement for all participants. In particular, this year's KDD will allow registered participants to access accepted papers together with their presentation slides and videos one month before the actual conference, and interact with authors on KDD 2021 virtual platforms. Besides a list of world-renowned keynote speakers and invited industrial talks, KDD 2021 will also feature a variety of theme days, over 40 workshops, tutorials and "Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI)" events."

The renowned KDD Cup is now open to competitors and includes a multi-dataset time series anomaly detection contest, OGB large-scale graph ML challenge, and the city brain challenge. The winner will be announced June 15.

For more information about KDD 2021, visit https://www.kdd.org/kdd2021/.

About ACM SIGKDD:

ACM is the premier global professional organization for researchers and professionals dedicated to the advancement of the science and practice of knowledge discovery and data mining. SIG is ACM's Special Interest Group on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining. The annual KDD International Conference on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining is the premier interdisciplinary conference for data mining, data science and analytics.

For more information on KDD 2021, please visit: https://www.kdd.org/kdd2021/

Follow KDD on:

Facebook— https://www.facebook.com/SIGKDD

Twitter— https://twitter.com/kdd_news

Logo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/890716/KDD_Logo.jpg?p=medium600