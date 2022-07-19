Kee Yong Auto Introduces New Website For Its Auto Service Centre

SINGAPORE, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore's premium auto servicing shop, Kee Yong Auto, is celebrating the launch of its refreshed brand and website, keeyongauto.com.sg.

For over 30 years, Kee Yong Auto has been the go-to servicing centre for premium automotive and carmakers. It specialises in providing a wide array of automobile services, including service, repair maintenance, performance tuning, and even third-party insurance claims. With the website's launch, Kee Yong Auto helps make exceptional vehicle service hassle-free and reliable for car owners.

Premium and luxury vehicles often need a higher degree of care and maintenance. They usually require specialty tools and manufacturer equipment not otherwise available in the regular workshop. Often, having these vehicles serviced by non-specialty mechanics can result in less than optimal outcomes, and affect the performance of the car.

Kee Yong Auto's full suite of luxury car packages aims to bridge this gap through specialised services and exceptional customer service. The launch of the new website spells good news for premium auto enthusiasts and dedicated car owners.

No longer will they have to look far and wide for an auto shop that satisfies their premium vehicles' needs and exceeds expectations. From the German Marques to the UK Marques, Kee Yong Auto has the right expertise and know-how to service these vehicles.

In addition to its essential servicing, repair, and diagnostics, Kee Yong Auto also offers performance-tuned and enhanced parts for car owners who want to go the extra mile. Their technicians undergo extensive training to deliver automotive solutions for improved vehicle performance.

Kee Yong Auto is poised to become Singapore's most efficient and reliable premium auto service provider with these offerings. It promises peace of mind to car owners who want to ensure their precise cars get only superior treatment from a professional team.

About Kee Yong Auto

Established in 1977, Kee Yong Auto started as a family-run auto shop servicing mainly Jaguar and Mercedes-Benz vehicles. More than four decades later, it has expanded its services for car servicing packages in Singapore to other premium brands, such as Land Rover, BMW, Porsche, and Bentley.

A third-generation family of technicians and mechanics now runs and manages Kee Yong Auto, still with the same ardour and passion as their forefathers did. With them taking the helm, Kee Yong Auto has cemented itself as Singapore's top premium car service provider.

Media Contact

Name: Dave Ho

Email: Dave@keeyongauto.com.sg

Organization: Kee Yong Automobile Service Pte Ltd

Address: 160 Sin Ming Drive, #03-09 Sin Ming AutoCity, Singapore 575722

Phone: +65 9710 7372

Website: https://www.keeyongauto.com.sg/