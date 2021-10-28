Keenon Robotics Exhibits Its Advanced Service Robotics Solutions at Robot World 2021 to Target Korean Market Expansion

GOYANG, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keenon Robotics Co., Ltd. (Keenon Robotics), the world's leading commercial service robotics company, showcased its entire product line of restaurant service robots, hotel service robots, and disinfection robots at Robot World 2021, an international robot technology exhibition and conference from October 27 to 30 in Goyang, South Korea. Keenon robots have been deployed in more than 30 countries with over ten thousand clients served worldwide by Q3 2021.



Keenon Robotics exhibits at Robot World 2021.

The latest products by Keenon Robotic are equipped with industry-leading fully automatic positioning and navigation technology, allowing the robots to adapt to various commercial environments and deploy efficiently. Keenon Robotics' robots are able to operate around-the-clock due to their outstanding obstacle avoidance abilities, multi-unit collaboration, and automatic charging, helping users to achieve contactless delivery, reduce human labor costs, and improve guest experience.



Keenon robot working in Storant

"Keenon Robotics has over 10 years of experience in commercial service robots and has developed diverse product lines with consistent performance and accumulated strong experience in implementing our robotics solutions," said, Jerry Zhang, Keenon Robotics' Sales Director of Korean Market.

Keenon Robotics leads in the hospitality robot sectors and witnesses the growing market demand for contactless food livery, especially since the beginning of pandemic. In May 2020, Keenon Robotics' food delivery robots have been introduced to Storant, one of the world's first 24-hour contactless robot cafés, which opens in Daejeon, South Korea and utilizes robots to deliver coffee to designated tables. The use of Keenon robots effectively minimizes human contact, ensures the health and safety of employees and customers and improves the café's operating efficiency.

The South Korean government promotes the country's transition policy to a smart society and the development of a people-oriented economy and industry 4.0, encouraging the use of robotics technologies, to actively cope with the rising labor force and an aging society.

"In the Korean market, we're focusing on the food & beverage and healthcare sectors. We believe there's huge potential for the commercial service robot market here. With the most advanced robotics solutions, we're able to help local businesses including restaurants and hotels to minimize labor costs and optimize operating efficiency." Jerry Zhang said.

Keenon Robotics recently opened its Korean office in Seoul. Also, according to Jerry Zhang, the company has been continuously expanding its Korean team and looking for local business partners to provide more localized technical support and services for the Korean market. In September 2021, Keenon Robotics received $US200 million in series D funding led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The company has also announced a global strategic partnership with SoftBank Robotics and jointly launched food delivery robot Keenbot in the Asia Pacific market.

Founded in 2010, Keenon is committed to using AI technology to empower surrounding life. It is the world's leading commercial service robot company. With stable, efficient and practical commercial service robots as the business core, the company offers intelligent solutions for a wide range of scenarios including restaurants, hotels, medical institutions, shopping malls and schools and to free people from dangerous, repetitive, and tedious workflows. Keenon robots have been deployed in more than 30 countries, serving over 10,000 customers worldwide.

