Keep Your Customers Loyal: Stash Breaks Into Asia-Pacific With Over 1,000 Merchants On Its Rewards Platform

Stash builds mobile-first customer incentive platforms to help brands keep their audiences loyal and engaged

This aligns business objectives with customer experiences so firms can easily manage full-scale campaigns

SINGAPORE, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore B2B martech startup Stash is proud to officially announce the launch of its mobile-first customer incentive platforms in over 14 markets and 6 languages across the Asia-Pacific. Through Stash's platforms, businesses can customise and manage their loyalty campaigns from start to finish, providing a seamless rewards experience for their audiences. To date, Stash has engaged some of the biggest companies in the region, building platforms for multinational firms such as Prudential, Amex, HP, Microsoft, and Simply Energy.

Rewarding Loyalty As Retail Shifts

The launch of Stash's platforms comes on the heels of an evolution in the shopping experience. In the wake of COVID-19, consumers have become less forgiving and more demanding of brands , with over 78% of consumers switching brand loyalties amidst last year's disruptions. To retain their audiences, customer incentive platforms pose as a solution to potentially automate up to 45% of operations and save businesses more than US$2 trillion in costs.

Further championing this movement, Stash's incentive platforms work to seamlessly align customer experiences with key business objectives. On Stash, customers enjoy a generous selection of reward options on a user-friendly interface, while businesses effortlessly manage large-scale customer loyalty campaigns from Stash's customisable back-end systems. Stash also caters to a mobile-saturated regional demographic by building its platforms as smartphone-first systems, lowering the barrier for user adoption.

"Stash is proud to serve some of the largest markets and clientele in the Asia-Pacific," says John Jess, CEO and Founder of Stash. "As businesses evolve to survive in a turbulent Covid-19 economy, the customer incentive solutions Stash provides will be critical for firms looking to retain long-term customer loyalty and boost customer satisfaction."

Building A 1,000 Merchant Platform

On Stash, audiences enjoy incentives in the form of digital payments, mobile rewards, and even employee benefits. That includes incentives from over 1,000 brands across the supermarket, retail, dining and e-commerce categories, with merchants like Grab, Lazada and Dairy Farm. Audiences can select from multiple delivery and payment methods to claim their incentives, including QR codes, store credits, and Mastercard payments.

On the other side of the screen, businesses can fine tune customer engagement campaigns for different demographics, whether it's personalising customer tiers, building a custom campaign portal or tracking customer behaviour in real-time. Stash's platform can be seamlessly built into existing apps, streamlining user experience and avoiding the hassle of having to download a third-party app. It is also complemented by existing management systems, and integrates key third party services like Amazon Web Services and MongoDB.

With the rapid expansion and digitalisation of the retail scene, it is now more important than ever to retain customer loyalty by employing mobile and adaptable customer incentive systems. With its platforms being utilised by some of the largest corporations in the Asia-Pacific region, Stash is testament to making customer incentive solutions easy, intuitive and exciting.

About Stash

Founded in 2019, Stash is the missing link for businesses in the pursuit of customer and employee engagement. Their stash of digital reward platforms, and incentive payment solutions, are used by multinational companies to provide a convenient, personalised, and seamless way of recognising their customers and employees. For more information on Stash, please visit www.stashnextgen.com .

