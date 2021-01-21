KEF presents maximum bass* with the new KC62 subwoofer

*delivered in minimum space

MAIDSTONE, KENT - Media OutReach - 21 January 2021 - To maximise bass definition and indulge in the full drama of immersive entertainment, welcome the new KEF KC62 Uni-Core™ Force-Cancelling subwoofer into your home. This integral and innovative part of your sound setup is now more aesthetically pleasing than ever. Deep and powerful bass used to be the domain of big-shouldered subwoofers, but thanks to the new Uni-Core technology KEF successfully prioritises design and sound in equal measure.













Through exceptional engineering and creativity, KEF engineers have developed new patent-pending technologies that accurately reproduce the original recording, bringing all the splendour, impact and emotion from music and film. The KEF KC62 subwoofer offers a solution to the shift in the way we consume entertainment. In our lounge sits a portal to the cinema, live concerts and keynote speeches. Ensuring the magic of musical immersion or the poignancy of powerful words reach your ears with the intended impact.

2021 sees KEF celebrating 60 years of an uncompromising commitment for world-leading audio technology. KEF's 60 year obsession with producing the finest quality products that deliver their signature sound 'as the artist-intended' is embodied in their current product range honed by six decades of passion and heartfelt ambition to turn every music lover into a music connoisseur.

Design meets substance

The KC62 is crafted from extruded aluminium, creating a curved cabinet which perfectly blends form and function, strength and beauty. Whilst diminutive enough to blend into the décor, the Carbon Black and Mineral White finishes also makes KC62 a beautiful statement. The cabinet is incredibly sufficient at withstanding a range of bass production, from deep thunder to quick and sharp agile bass without moving. Considering the aesthetic impact is a greater priority, given the extensive time spent at home nowadays. KEF delivers quality of sound and beautiful design once again with the KC62 subwoofer. Pair it with the KEF LS50 Wireless II speakers to get lost in bass-thumping tracks, the ultimate movie experience, truly immersive gaming or binging on the latest boxset.

With a new compact and sleek design, the KC62 subwoofer also delivers unprecedented depth and breath-taking accuracy in equal measure. This is a result of the patent-pending Uni-Core technology, which is an entirely new take on subwoofer designs. The Uni-Core design delivers ultra-compact size and big performance, which sits at the heart of the innovative KC62.

Same performance, everywhere

The KC62 is also incredibly versatile, with a collection of connection options that allow it to be used with almost any audio system. The line output with HPF allows for exceptional finetuned integration, while KEF SmartConnect eliminates any connection issues. The KC62 is also compatible with the KW1 adaptor kit for wireless compatibility, perfect for those who cannot bear unsightly wires snaking around the room.

Intricate design does not require a complicated setup. The KC62 can sonically integrate into any environment or listening room, thanks to the five pre-set Room Placement Equalisation feature, which ensures you get the same performance from KC62 no matter where you decide to place it. Achieve seamless integration in free space, next to the wall, in a corner, nestled within a cabinet or using the dedicated apartment mode.

Technological advancements

The pioneering Uni-Core saves space and allows the drivers to have far more excursion than an equivalent-sized traditional force-cancelling design, unlocking more output and depth from less space. Uni-Core enables the subwoofer to deliver high performance and powerful, dynamic, accurate bass in an ultra-compact size.

The P-Flex Surround is a brand-new innovative driver surround. The engineering to better resists the acoustic pressure inside the cabinet without limiting sensitivity in the same way traditional surround designs do. To achieve this, it is uniquely pleated in such a way that is inspired by the Japanese art of paper-folding, earning itself the nickname Origami Surround. It is this meticulous design that allows the driver to move precisely as required by the audio signal. The result is a deeper bass extension and a more accurate, detailed bass reproduction and distortion reduction.

The Smart Distortion Control Technology is a sensorless, motional feedback system helps correct even the slightest abnormalities that may occur. It does this by measuring the current in the voice coil and detecting and correcting any non-linear distortions. This delivers more accurate, less coloured bass performance. The new approach reduces the interaction between signal, amplifier and driver. This, in turn, limits the distortion from these interactions resulting in a cleaner, more accurate bass performance.

The KC62's performance is finetuned further still by a bespoke selection of in-house designed DSP (Digital Signal Processing) algorithms in the form of KEF's Music Integrity Engine. Algorithms including iBX (Intelligent Bass Extension) and SmartLimiter, which continuously analyses the signal to prevent clipping, work together to ensure the perfect relationship between all components.

The final piece of the performance puzzle is amplification, which the KC62 has in abundance. The twin drivers are powered by 1,000W RMS (2 x 500W) of specially designed Class D amplification, providing exceptional levels of control and the ability to deliver sudden bursts of power when required, for example when enjoying your favourite high-octane action sequence. Turn up the power; listen and believe.

