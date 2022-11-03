KEI NISHIKORI RETURNS TO HONOLULU FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE VIP TENNIS EXPERIENCE AT THE WAIKIKI KABU-JUKU CUP

Top Japanese men's player in history joins professional players for interactive event

WAIKIKI, Hawaii, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kei Nishikori will return to Oahu to play in the Waikiki Kabu-Juku Cup. The event will be an intimate three-day experience with VIP opportunities for fans to interact and socialize with the players.

The event will take place from December 16-18, 2022, at Fort DeRussy Beach Park Tennis Center in beautiful Waikiki Beach, Hawaii. The tennis pro-am and exhibition matches will be held outdoors in a new 500-seat stadium. Fans can be part of the on-court action with a feature unique to the Waikiki Kabu-Juku Cup: player coaches are mic'd up, seated on-court, and fully permitted to coach during matches.

In addition to match play, the Waikiki Kabu-Juku Cup will host several unique VIP experiences featuring the players, including an exclusive players' party, golf and tennis pro-ams and a sunset VIP party. Along with Nishikori, professional players Mackenzie McDonald, Claire Liu and CoCo Vandeweghe will be playing.

"I am excited to return to Oahu to see my fans and play in the Waikiki Kabu-Juku Cup," said Kei Nishikori. "Waikiki is a beautiful resort area, and we will have a great time at the event. I'm ready to start the new season in Waikiki. I can't wait to see everyone!"

Limited VIP packages and VIP passes for the exhibition are on sale now. Visit www.waikikicup.com/ to learn more, and follow @waikikicup on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for more news and announcements.