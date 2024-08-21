Keith Choy: International Speaker and Best-Selling Author Guides Readers to Financial Freedom in Amazon Best Seller Xtraordinary Vol 2.

Keith Choy, an international speaker and best-selling author, shares his journey to financial freedom through passive income strategies in the Amazon Best Seller "Unlimited Breakthroughs." His chapter inspires readers to embrace side hustles for a better life.

Keith Choy, an international speaker and best-selling author, unveils his transformative journey from a life-altering health scare to achieving financial independence in his chapter "Facing My Mortality: How a Health Scare Led Me to Become an Infopreneur," featured in the Amazon Best Seller "Xtraordinary Vol 2: Strategies to Live an Exceptional Life."

After receiving a worrisome diagnosis regarding his Epstein-Barr virus early antigen readings, Keith faced the stark reality of his mortality. This pivotal moment led him to reassess his life's priorities—spending quality time with his family and pursuing long-neglected passions.

Keith's venture into digital products began with eBooks, chosen for their ease of creation and distribution. Over five years, his portfolio expanded to include 79 digital products, such as online courses, software, memberships, and special reports. This diversified approach not only provided him with financial security but also allowed him to live a more fulfilled life.

The digital economy's boom has significantly bolstered the potential for infopreneurs. A report by the International Journal of Entrepreneurial Behavior & Research underscores the growth of digital products like eBooks and online courses, thanks to their accessibility and low overhead costs. Furthermore, the global e-learning market is projected to reach $336.98 billion by 2026, validating the lucrative nature of digital entrepreneurship.

Keith Choy invites aspiring infopreneurs to learn from his experiences and leverage his insights into building sustainable passive income streams. He is hosting the "The New Way To Build An Automated Income Pipeline In Your Spare Time Webinar," a comprehensive session offering 3 secrets on how to kick start this journey as a thriving infopreneur.

For exclusive insights and practical strategies, visit www.KeithChoy.com and join his journey toward financial independence.

Keith’s emphasis on mental resilience and continuous learning resonates with the findings of a study published in the Journal of Business Research, which found that entrepreneurs who invest in personal development and skill acquisition are more likely to achieve long-term success.

About Keith Choy:

Keith Choy is a digital builder, best-selling author and international speaker who transformed a health scare into successful side hustles that pays for his “adventures” with his family overseas. He has created numerous digital products that have empowered countless individuals to pursue their dreams. Keith's story is a testament to the power of resilience, innovation, and the pursuit of personal fulfillment.

