KEIZINOTEC Unveils Breakthrough Skin Exfoliant, Tae-Jaeng-Yi Body Peeling Gel, Marking Its Entry into the U.S. Market

KEIZINOTEC Makes a Splash in the U.S. Market with New Body Peeling Gel

KEIZINOTEC, an industry leader in the development and production of cosmetics and cosmetic containers, is excited to announce the launch of its revolutionary new product—Tae-Jaeng-Yi Body Peeling Gel. This innovative skin exfoliant is specially designed to offer a silky-smooth texture while banishing dead skin cells without any harsh granules. The formula effectively turns the dead skin cells into tiny soft lumps upon application, allowing users to wash them away effortlessly, leaving behind polished and shiny skin.

From its inception in 2018, KEIZINOTEC has been at the forefront of the cosmetics industry, relentlessly pursuing the highest standards in both product quality and customer satisfaction. The company has utilized its expertise in cosmetic development to bring to market a product that stands out for its gentle yet effective performance. Tae-Jaeng-Yi Body Peeling Gel is particularly beneficial for those dealing with pigmented skin on elbows, dull dead skin on the body, calluses on feet, or a rough and bumpy skin texture.

What sets Tae-Jaeng-Yi Body Peeling Gel apart from the rest is its commitment to health and safety, as well as its sensory experience. The gel is formulated without 14 harmful chemicals, including various types of parabens and benzophenones, ensuring that it is as kind to the skin as it is effective. Adding another layer of allure, the product is available in two scents, Rose and Lavender.

As a significant milestone in KEIZINOTEC's international expansion journey, the company successfully participated in the IECSC Las Vegas, International Beauty & Spa exhibitions, and KCON LA in the United States in 2023. Building on this momentum, KEIZINOTEC plans to take part in the 2024 IECSC Las Vegas and International Beauty & Spa exhibitions, further reinforcing its dedication to innovative design and superior quality.

For customers or businesses interested in learning more about Tae-Jaeng-Yi Body Peeling Gel or any of KEIZINOTEC's cutting-edge offerings, they can reach out via email or visit the company's website for more information.

As KEIZINOTEC continues to evolve, it reaffirms its dedication to enhancing the beauty and quality of its products. Through rigorous quality control measures and ongoing product development, the company aims to solidify its position as a global leader in the cosmetics industry.



