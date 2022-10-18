Kelekshen the NFT powered comics and manga platform introduces pay to read and fixes digital comic value-appreciation.

Kelekshen to release NFT powered manga and comics platform. Featuring Comic creator launchpad for artist. Marketplace to Buy, Sell, Read, Own, Stake and collect digital Comics as NFTs.

Action Comics #1—a single-issue “book” from 1938 features the first-ever appearance of Superman. It is among the most valuable comic books in history. So, what makes a comic book valuable? Several criteria are used to determine just how valuable a comic can become. But scarcity is a major factor. Action Comics #1 Sold for $3 million in 2014. This type of value appreciation is only possible due to scarcity.

The comic industry continues to grow towards digital comics with no way to verify supply, the lack of scarcity has become a major problem that kills the value of digital comics. Kelekshen Fixes this problem for the comic book industry.

Total revenues from comic book trading totaled $1,048,922,897 USD since 2001 showing the power of the comic book secondary market that is ready to be streamlined by NFT blockchain technology.

Kelekshen is building the web 3.0 home for the comic book community. The Kelekshen platform empowers creators and collectors to leap into the next century of comics. Using NFTs the Kelekshen marketplace enables artists and publishers to launch new digital comics. Comic fans can buy, read, collect and trade in the marketplace that is built to maintain scarcity, uniqueness and exclusivity. There are some pretty amazing benefits for both artists and fans of comics. Pay-to-play has become huge in blockchain games now Kelekshen is introducing a Pay to Read feature that intends to drive interest in comics much like it did for gaming. Comic book publishers and collectors can manage their digital comics while monetization their passions on the platform.

By bringing their creativity to the Kelekshen platform comic artists are able to generate lifelong royalties from fans buying and selling their books with each other as the popularity of their creations grows. Kelekshen offers a launchpad for new comics, artists can get paid every time someone reads their comic. Comic creators can drop exclusive access and offers for loyal fans. Most importantly value appreciation for readable digital comics will now be possible. The main difference between normal books and comic books is that comic books are supposed to increase in value.

The Kelekshen founder A.D. Largie envisions a future where digital comics are superior and even more valuable than physical comics. “Your comics are always in mint condition, cannot be stolen, lost or damaged. You can buy, sell or read them anytime or even get paid to let others read the comics you own.” says A.D. Largie, a comic book creator himself who is releasing his original 7 part series along with the platform launch. He’s inviting comic book artist and publishers large and small to join him on the cutting edge of this change. The platform has opened partnership applications for a select group of artists who will get early access to the platform to feature their comics for the platform launch. Interested artists may apply on the website.

The startup is disrupting a 125 year old industry and bringing it into the future. The functionalities for comics gained through NFT technology are enough to change the landscape of how readers engage with comics and manga forever. The comic book world has given birth to the world’s most popular, movies, and games. But the comic book multiverse is much bigger and broader than the Marvel and DC universes. Kelekshen gives fans worldwide a central place to find what’s next in comics. Where they can discover the next spider-man, the next black panther, the next superman or batman before they become iconic. The Kelekshen marketplace levels the playing field for large and small comic and manga publishers and fans.

