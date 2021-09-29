Keller Williams Jamaica Secures The 4th Spot Among The 2021 USF Fast 56 winners

Keller Williams Jamaica specializes in the lease and sale of commercial and residential properties to local and international clients. Their highly trained, tech-savvy, and well-supported agents help home buyers and investors to move into their dream homes and investment properties faster and more seamlessly.

Keller Williams Jamaica’s Regional Operating Principal Rory Marsh was one of the winners at THE USF FAST 56 AWARDS presented by the University of South Florida (USF). Marsh took home the fourth (4th) place award in the Fastest-Growing Company category which recognizes private companies for their revenue growth over a twelve months period.

KWJ specializes in the lease and sale of commercial and residential properties to local and international clients. Their highly trained, tech-savvy, and well-supported agents help home buyers and investors to move into their dream homes and investment properties faster and more seamlessly.

Marsh has attributed the company’s success to excellent team work among its staff.

“We are honored to have been recognized by THE USF FAST Awards, we are proud of our growth over the past year which has reached record levels for Keller Williams Jamaica. Our team in Jamaica has worked hard to bring our brand to the region and the award is a testament to their commitment and dedication.” Said Marsh.

If this event had a theme it would be adaptation; which Keller Williams Jamaica (KWJ) has firmly demonstrated. Their company continues to grow in the real estate market despite the reality that the covid-19 virus has affected businesses across the globe.

According to KWJ, despite the recent spike in corona virus cases, Jamaica’s real estate market is making steady strides to continue on its intended growth path while keeping employees, clients and potential clients safe.

“We have seen a marked increase in inquiries from potential buyers and sellers,” said regional director, Nicole Touzalin.

Touzalin has also stated that lot of their clients are in fact concerned about the impact of the pandemic on their health and wealth, however, they are taking immediate steps to protect themselves.

Congratulations are in order for all USF Fast 56 nominees. The KWJ family implores everyone to stay safe and keep working on ways to excel – together we will overcome this pandemic.

