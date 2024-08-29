Kelley Girl Charters Announces New Deep Sea Fishing Packages in Panama City Beach, Florida

Kelley Girl Charters in Panama City Beach, Florida, is a top choice for deep sea fishing, offering new fishing trips with seasoned captain and owner Mark Kelley. With 30 years of experience, Kelley ensures anglers get a chance to catch big fish in the Gulf.

Kelley Girl Charters, an accomplished fishing charter service based in Panama City Beach, Florida, is setting new standards for deep-sea fishing experiences in the Gulf of Mexico. With a focus on delivering unforgettable adventures, Kelley Girl Charters has become the go-to choice for anglers seeking big game fish, pristine fishing spots, and top-tier equipment.

Captain Mark Kelley celebrates more than 3 decades of deep sea fishing in Panama City Beach, Fl.

Owned and operated by Mark Kelley, a seasoned captain with over 30 years of experience, Kelley Girl Charters is dedicated to providing anglers with the tools and expertise needed for a successful offshore sportfishing trip. Captain Kelley, is well-known in the PCB fishing community for his deep knowledge of the Gulf waters and his ability to consistently guide anglers to the best fishing spots.

"At Kelley Girl Charters, our goal is to ensure that every guest who steps on board has the fishing experience of a lifetime," said Mark Kelley. "We know how frustrating it can be to spend hours on the water without a catch, which is why we take our clients to the most productive reefs and deep-water locations, far from the overcrowded spots that many other charters frequent."

Kelley Girl Charters has invested heavily in state-of-the-art fishing equipment, including advanced rods, reels, and live bait systems, to give anglers the best possible chance of landing trophy fish. The Panama beach deep sea fishing charter is particularly noted for its expertise in targeting species like kingfish, grouper, and other big game fish that thrive in the Gulf of Mexico.

"There's nothing quite like the thrill of reeling in a big kingfish or grouper," Kelley added. "Our boats are fully equipped with everything needed for a successful fishing trip, and our crew is committed to making sure our guests leave with great memories and, hopefully, a few big fish."

Kelley Girl Charters offers a variety of fishing packages tailored to different levels of experience, from novice anglers to seasoned sport fishermen. The fishing charter prides itself on its personalized service, ensuring that every trip is customized to meet the specific needs and preferences of each group. With a strong reputation built on customer satisfaction and proven success on the water, Kelley Girl Charters continues to attract anglers from across the country, eager to experience the best that Panama City Beach has to offer.

As the fishing charter industry in Panama City Beach continues to grow, Kelley Girl Charters remains a standout option for those looking to make the most of their time on the water. With Captain Mark Kelley at the helm, anglers can be confident that they are in expert hands, ready to tackle the deep waters of the Gulf and bring home the catch of a lifetime.

About the company: Located at the heart of Panama City Beach, Floria, Kelley Girl Charters has delivered premier deep-sea charter fishing experiences for over two decades. As a family-owned and operated business, the company prides itself on providing extraordinary private charter fishing trips in the Gulf of Mexico. Kelley Girl Charters works to ensure an enjoyable and successful fishing expedition for every guest.

