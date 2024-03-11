Kemimoto Midnight Soundbar takes the outdoor driving experience to the NEXT LEVEL.

Kemimoto introduces Midnight Soundbar series, designed for UTVs—an innovative solution for robust outdoor audio with exceptional night-time performance and durability.

“Kemimoto the industry leader in outdoor accessories, is proud to announce the launch of the Kemimoto Midnight Soundbar series, tailored specifically for UTV owners and outdoor driving enthusiasts. This pioneering product series solves the shortcomings of traditional outdoor sound and offers unparalleled performance and durability for nighttime adventures.”

As the sun sets and the stars light up the night sky, outdoor adventure enters a new realm. For UTV owners and outdoor driving enthusiasts, the thrill of the night brings a sense of freedom and excitement. However, until now, these adventures have often lacked a soundtrack. Existing outdoor sound systems are often inadequate for nighttime adventures. They are susceptible to water damage and dust, limiting their use in harsh environments. But don't worry, because Kemimoto has heard the call of the wilderness and has come up with a solution that exceeds expectations.

Kemimoto's newest Midnight Soundbar series features four different sizes - Midnight Soundbar 40, Midnight Soundbar 40B, Midnight Soundbar 60, and Midnight Soundbar 80 - with a solution for every drive. Each model has been carefully designed to deliver a powerful audiovisual experience that stands up to extreme weather conditions and gives you non-stop fun.

The Kemimoto midnight soundbar redefines outdoor entertainment and sets a new standard for the outdoor sound experience.

Powerful sound and visual experience

The Midnight Soundbar series features amazingly controllable, dazzling colourful lighting that turns any outing into a party under the stars. Powered by Vibe Bass technology, you can enjoy deep, booming bass that takes the excitement of a night out to new heights.

Incredibly Durable

Designed to withstand the harshest environments, the Midnight Soundbar is lightning-strike proof waterproof and dustproof, ensuring non-stop performance even in the most extreme weather conditions. It is also worth noting that it features a power release mechanism that keeps the machine from being damaged during surges, ensuring a high degree of safety.

Portability and Versatility

With the Quick Clip design, the Midnight Soundbar can be effortlessly disassembled and carried anywhere in three steps. Whether removed or installed inside your UTV, its versatility is limitless.

Multi-functional connectivity

With wireless connectivity between devices and Bluetooth stability that rivals the leading brands in the audio industry, the Midnight Soundbar keeps the party going without losing the beat. Enhanced interference immunity ensures a seamless listening experience in any environment.

Picture this: You're travelling through rugged terrain under a starry sky, with a cool night breeze blowing past you. As your UTV crosses each bend in the road, the Midnight Soundbar comes to life, immersing you in a symphony of sound. With its visual excellence, it transforms your ride into a party on wheels, setting the stage for an unforgettable adventure.

More than just a product, the Kemimoto Midnight Soundbar is a symbol of the future of outdoor driving. As technology advances and adventurers continue to seek excitement, Kemimoto is at the forefront of a new era of immersive experiences under the stars. Join us in creating a new era of outdoor driving. With Kemimoto Midnight Soundbar Series, the night is yours to conquer. Elevate your adventures, ignite your senses and embrace the thrill of the unknown. Don't just dream of the perfect soundtrack for your nighttime escapades - with Kemimoto, it's a reality.

