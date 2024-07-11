Kemimoto named the Official product manufacturing of the UTV takeover 2K24 Tour

Kemimoto unveiled new products at Coos Bay, exciting UTV fans. As a UTV Takeover 2K24 partner, they'll showcase innovations in Winchester Bay (Sept 3-8) and Hurricane, Utah (Oct 15-20).

Kemimoto has been named the Official product manufacturing of the UTV takeover 2K24 Tour, the largest community-focused UTV event series in the U.S. As part of this partnership. Kemimoto electrified the atmosphere at the recent Coos Bay event in Oregon by unveiling their latest, yet-to-be-released products to eager UTV enthusiasts. The excitement was palpable as fans of the brand flocked to see what innovations Kemimoto had in store.





"We are thrilled to be the official partner for the UTV Takeover 2K24 tour," said Norias, Marketing Director at Kemimoto. "This partnership allows us to connect directly with the UTV community and showcase our innovative products in some of the world's premier riding destinations through exhilarating, hands-on experiences."



The 2024 UTV Takeover has two more highly anticipated events scheduled: from September 3rd to 8th at the Winchester Bay Dunes in Winchester Bay, Oregon, and from October 15th to 20th at Sand Hollow State Park in Hurricane, Utah. These events promise to offer UTV enthusiasts more opportunities to experience Kemimoto's groundbreaking products firsthand.

About Kemimoto

Kemimoto is dedicated to providing high-quality, innovative accessories and gear for outdoor enthusiasts. With a focus on excellence and customer satisfaction, Kemimoto aims to enhance every adventure.

