Ken Jennings and Richard Garfield Set To Launch New Board Game

Ken Jennings and Richard Garfield are launching Half Truth: Second Guess, the exciting sequel to their hit board game. Fans can sign up early to receive news, and secure special deals on the official Kickstarter page.

Following the phenomenal success of their first collaboration, Ken Jennings, the current host and all-time Jeopardy! champion, and Richard Garfield, the genius behind Magic: The Gathering, are back with an exciting new sequel. Produced by Nighthawk Games, this highly anticipated board game is set to captivate fans with its blend of strategy, trivia, and fun. The game launches on July 23, and time is running out to subscribe to the early-bird list to be among the first to hear the latest news and enjoy special deals.

Ken Jennings and Richard Garfield first joined forces to create Half Truth in 2019. It quickly became a favorite among board game enthusiasts. The unique combination of Jennings’ trivia expertise and Garfield’s game design brilliance resulted in a game that was both challenging and entertaining. The bar has been raised even higher, promising a fresh and thrilling experience for both new and returning players.

Half Truth: Second Guess takes everything players loved about the original game and enhances it with new questions, mechanics, and strategic elements. The game is designed for 2-6 players and features a mix of multiple-choice questions and strategic gameplay, ensuring that every game is unique and engaging.

“The game is the perfect blend of knowledge and strategy,” said Joseph Sutton, spokesperson for Nighthawk Games. “Whether you’re a trivia buff or a strategy game enthusiast, this game offers something for everyone. We’ve worked closely with Ken and Richard to ensure that the sequel not only lives up to the original but surpasses it in every way.”

With the Kickstarter campaign set to launch next week, time is of the essence for fans who want to take advantage of these exclusive offers. Fans of Ken Jennings, Richard Garfield, and board games in general are encouraged to head over to the Kickstarter page and subscribe now to avoid missing out.

For more information about the game, and to subscribe to notifications, visit the official Kickstarter page at Half Truth: Second Guess.

About Nighthawk Games

Nighthawk Games is a division of Nighthawk Interactive focused on board games. The company aims to combine proven experience with the ever-changing needs of modern game development. With a strong focus on publishing, co-publishing, retail distribution and business development support, Nighthawk is about helping developers and designers make the great games fans love to play.



