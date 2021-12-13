Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad Appoints Choy Khai Choon As Non-Independent Non-Executive Director

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 13 December 2021 - Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad ("Kenanga") has appointed Choy Khai Choon as its Non-Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 13 December 2021.









Choy Khai Choon - Non-Independent Non-Executive Director, KIBB

Choy is currently an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Zurich Life Insurance Malaysia Berhad and Zurich General Insurance Malaysia Berhad. He is also the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad, and an Independent Non-Executive Director of Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad as well as MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad and serves on the Board Committees of these companies.

In addition to serving as a public interest director of Federation of Investment Managers Malaysia, he is also a member of the Labuan Financial Services Authority as well as a Board member of Asian Banking School Sdn Bhd and Bond and Sukuk Information Platform Sdn Bhd, a non-profit information platform established to provide free public access to information on bonds and sukuk issued in Malaysia.

Bringing in over forty (40) years of extensive experience in the financial sector, he had served as the President / Chief Executive Officer of Cagamas Berhad for six (6) years before retiring in March 2012. Choy also holds a Master in Business Administration from the Oklahoma City University in the U.S. and Bachelor of Commerce from the University of New South Wales, Australia. He is also a Fellow of the Certified Practicing Accountant, Australia and a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants.





