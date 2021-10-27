Kenneth Powell Of Powell Law Firm Moved From Court to Court

Kenneth Powell played on the tennis court in college as a D1 college tennis player. After law school, he moved to the legal courts, representing clients in personal injury and traffic accident cases.

—

Kenneth Powell of Powell Law Firm, a St. Louis legal professional, has traded the tennis court for the courtroom. Kenny played D1 level college tennis for Georgia Tech, and the University of Kansas. He now brings his legal court expertise to the court of law. His push to never give up with his tennis career now carries over into his law practice, in that he never gives up until his clients receive the justice they deserve. People continue to refer their family and friends due to the quality work done by the law firm. As one of the premier personal injury attorneys in Missouri, the Powell Law Firm works tirelessly for clients who have been injured through no fault of their own.

Powell Law Firm is a 5-star law firm. In discussing the philosophical foundation on which the firm is founded, Kenneth Powell stated, “We treat our clients like family. We take the time to really get to know our clients as individuals. People come to us because they have heard the way we treat our clients is second to none. If you or someone you love has been hurt because of the negligence of another person, business, hospital, government, or other agency, you deserve to have your voice heard and to get compensated for your injuries. You deserve justice.”

Further details are available at https://www.plfirm.com/

Powell Law Firm understands the powerful impact that personal injury can cause on the life of a victim. They have the compassion and resources to help when clients need it most. Kenny Powell focuses most of the legal practice he heads on personal injury cases. He was a judicial intern in the Missouri Court of Appeals as well as the US District Court. This experience has given him a unique understanding of Federal and State law.

In the aftermath of an accident, it is essential to consult with a legal professional quickly. This will avoid missing out on legal steps and financial settlements through a lack of knowledge of the rights and benefits available to accident victims.

About the Company:

Attorney Kenneth Powell of Powell Law Firm has moved from enjoying college tennis court play to providing his expertise in the legal courtrooms. The legal practice is focused mainly on personal injury cases and traffic accident cases. He fights for each client with compassion and experience.

Contact Info:

Name: Kenneth Powell

Email: Send Email

Organization: Powell Law Firm

Address: 7750 Clayton Road Suite 102 Saint Louis MO 63117

Phone: (314) 293-3777

Website: https://www.plfirm.com/

Location:



Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/kenneth-powell-of-powell-law-firm-moved-from-court-to-court/89050492

Release ID: 89050492